Growing food insecurity in US teens and its long-lasting effects

Lack of dependable access to sufficient and nourishing food, also known as food insecurity, is a serious problem that affects millions of people globally. Sadly, the youth has not been spared by the problem, as evidenced by the alarming rise in food insecurity among teenagers in the US.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, around nine million children in the US live in households where there's a lack of access to food. A recent study has found that teen consumption of fewer nutrient-dense foods and emotional eating may both be related to food poverty.

The study, which was released on Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, examined information from more than 1,500 teenagers who participated in the National Cancer Institute's Family Life, Activity, Sun, Health and Eating study.

What did the study say?

Our mood depends on the diet. (Image via Pexels/Macourt Media Solutions)

The study found that teen diets varied when it comes to the proportions of fruits, vegetables, beverages with added sugar and less nutrient-dense foods.

According to the main study author Patrece Joseph, a postdoctoral research associate at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,

“Teens’ dietary behaviors are complex; they include the foods they eat but can also include eating in response to emotions. Teens’ diets are also related to their access to affordable healthy foods.”

What is food insecurity?

Lack of adequate access to the wholesome food needed for a healthy existence is known as food insecurity.

It can take many different forms, including uncertainty about the availability of food, difficulty finding economical, nourishing selections and insufficient meal consumption.

It includes not only hunger but also irregular access to nourishing nutrients that promote healthy physical and mental development.

What is the root cause of food insecurity?

Irregular access to nourishing nutrients may affect overall well-being. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

It might be difficult to meet basic necessities, including access to food if you don't have stable employment or are underemployed (working fewer hours than ideal or in low-paying positions). Economic downturns and a lack of employment options can exacerbate the problem.

Despite having stable jobs, people and families may find it difficult to buy nourishing meals in regions with high costs of living. There may not be much money left over in the budget for food due to the high cost of living, transportation costs, healthcare prices and other living expenses.

It may be exacerbated by food deserts, which are regions with little access to supermarkets or healthy, reasonably priced food options. Residents may find it challenging to have access to wholesome food in some areas due to a lack of stores or dependable public transit.

Link between food insecurity and mental health

There's a clear link between food and mental health, according to research in nutritional psychiatry.

A healthy, balanced diet full of vital nutrients can promote mood regulation, support proper brain function and lower the risk of mental health illnesses. Therefore, having access to wholesome food is essential for preserving mental health.

Promoting an atmosphere of understanding and empathy is necessary to address teen food insecurity. Reducing the stigma attached to asking for assistance and support can be accomplished by creating safe spaces where teenagers can openly share their experiences with food insecurity.

Teenagers in the US are increasingly at risk of food insecurity, which is seriously endangering their general well-being, physical health, academic success and mental health.

It's crucial to put measures in place that tackle the underlying causes, enhance support networks and place a high priority on nutrition education to battle this epidemic.

We can eliminate it and build a society where every adolescent has access to wholesome food, paving the path for healthier and more fulfilling lives.

