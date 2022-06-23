What Are Rack Pulls? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Rack pulls are the gateway to deadlifts. If you’ve ever thought of incorporating deadlifts into your workout routine, you shouldn’t overlook rack pulls in any shape or form.

This exercise focuses on some of the muscles that the deadlifts focus on. As a result, the endurance of these muscles increases, creatinf a foundation for a more strenuous deadlift.

Correct form of rack pulls

To do the exercise, you’ll need a barbell, squat rack and weights of your choice. However, before the actual exercise, you'll need to set up the squat rack in a particular position, enabling you to complete the movement.

Here's how it's done:

Ideally, the barbell should be placed slightly below or above your knee, depending on what feels comfortable for you.

Stand in front of the barbell with your toes under it and feet shoulder-width apart. Ensure your chest is up, shoulders back and torso is straight.

Lean forward from your hips, and bend your knees to grab the barbell with your hands. Keep this grip outside the knees. You can choose whichever grip you want to.

Lift the bar, and push through your heels. As you lift, extend through your knees and hips. At the top of the motion, your shoulders should be back, and you’ll have achieved a lock out.

Hold the position for a second before slowly putting the barbell back on the squat rack.

Tips to do rack pulls better

There are several ways to ensure you do the exercise better.

Focus on your posture: If you don’t keep your upper body straight, you might end up with an injured back. It’s important to spread out the pressure instead of letting one part of your back do the lifting.

An engaged core lays the foundation for stability, and that matters in this exercise.

Control your breathing: Inhale as you pull up the barbell, and exhale as you move back to the neutral position.

Benefits of rack pulls

As mentioned earlier, this exercise is a stepping stone for deadlifts. Incorporating this exercise in your workout routine can help you build a foundation for more advanced movements.

One of the benefits of the exercise is that it helps build strength, which is useful for other exercises, such as bicep curls and lat rows. Additionally, rack pulls hit multiple muscle groups, such as the quads, glutes, calf muscles, hamstrings, calves and core muscles.

However, it works on the upper body as well. Hence, it’s safe to assume that rack pulls are an exercise that focus on both the upper and lower body.

Moreover, the rack pull works as a functional exercise, as it provides strength for everyday activities.

Common mistakes during rack pulls

While it could take time to master the movement, you’ll be able to do it quicker if you’re aware of some of the common mistakes:

Poor posture

You should always put your posture first. If your posture is wrong, you’ll hurt yourself. If needed, exercise with just the barbell or lighter weights, but always perfect your posture.

Not controlling your hips

This exercise works on your entire lower body. Therefore, when you try to pick up muscles, your hips will be urged to thrust forward. While that may challenge the muscles further, it’s not ideal, as it breaks away from the exercise’s posture. The entire movement needs to be controlled with a stable hip, back and core.

