6 Essential TRX Leg Exercises for Men

TRX leg exercises allow you to add variations to your workout routine. One of the benefits of using TRX suspension trainers is that you can work on each leg separately (unilaterally) and improve strength and balance.

TRX suspension trainers are great when you want to use your bodyweight as resistance, but you wish to do the kind of exercises that usually require machines or any equipment.

6 TRX Leg Exercises for Strength

Here are some TRX leg exercises you can try using the TRX suspension trainers.

1. TRX Single Leg Jumping Squats

Jumping squats are definitely one of the most useful exercise warm-ups for a leg day. However, you can turn them into more than a warm-up by adding the suspension trainers on the day.

To do the exercise, hold the suspension trainers and you will be able to balance yourself on one leg. When you do this, it engages your glutes and quads, thus helping the stabilizing muscles in the legs.

2. TRX Lunges

Lunges are a great way to focus on each quad separately. However, when you do normal dumbbell lunges, your back foot is on the floor, which could make the exercise easier on the front leg by being a support.

To work on the quad properly, you need to put your rear leg's ankle into the grip and step forward. Next, begin doing lunges with your front leg.

However, movements need to be controlled as a small amount of the overall weight still falls on the back leg.

To find better stabilization, you can stand slightly further than normal from your rear leg.

3. TRX Jump Lunges

Jump lunges will require you to take a similar position as lunges. Now, to do the exercise, you need to go down for the lunge and push yourself in an explosive manner so that your front leg is off the floor for a second before making contact.

It’s essential to not have a locked knee when coming down from the jump. The locked knee will disable the joint from acting as a cushion to absorb the shock upon contact.

As you advance, you can do one jump, come down, and immediately move to the next lunge. This is a great exercise to improve strength and muscle endurance.

4. TRX Single Leg RDLs

RDLs or Romanian deadlifts are great TRX leg exercises for hamstrings.

To do the exercise, hold the grips and begin extending your arms downward. As you extend, pick up your right leg and extend it backward while your left leg remains on the floor.

Use your left hamstring to pull your body upward as you bring down your right leg.

Repeat for the other leg.

5. TRX Hamstring Curls

A great pick from TRX leg exercises for hamstrings are the hamstring curls. However, you’ll be working on your glutes as well while doing this exercise.

You need to put each foot in the grips of the TRX suspension trainers. Next, lift your posterior off the floor and balance yourself on your upper back and shoulder blades. This is a similar position for glute bridges or yoga ball hamstring curls.

Next, pull your legs toward you using your hamstrings while keeping your hips and upper body stable. If you want, use your hands to support your hips to ensure they do not sag to the bottom.

6. TRX Pistol Squat

Pistol squatting is slightly difficult if you try to do without any support. Of course, as you become stronger and your core becomes stable, you’ll be able to do pistol squats without any help.

To do this as a part of TRX leg exercises, hold the grip of the suspension trainers close to your chest or slightly lower. Next, bend down in a squatting position on one leg while your other leg extends itself forward but remains in the air and parallel to the floor.

The idea of holding the TRX suspension trainers is to ensure that you have assistance and do not lose balance as you move down.

