How to Do an Uppercut in Boxing: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The uppercut is a boxing movement that has numerous benefits. It’s considered an important movement in boxing to build the foundation and can be included in HIIT routines.

You can uppercut yourself or have a partner join you. Either way, it helps you with strength, balance and focus among other things. Before going into the benefits of the uppercut, it is important to understand how it’s done:

The correct way to do the uppercut

It is important to understand each step of the movement to ensure you’re doing it correctly. If you miss out on any of these steps, the movement will remain incomplete.

First Step: Stand with your feet apart (hip-distance), with your hands at shoulder distance. Keep yourself relaxed but ready. The joints shouldn’t be stiffened.

Second Step: Make a 90-degree angle with your elbows by holding up both hands at chin-level. Keep your palms closed in a fist.

Third Step: Lower your body slightly by bending from the knees, and take your right arm near your chest while rotating your body slightly to the right.

Fourth Step: Bring your right arm up to chin-level in a scoop/cut motion while rotating your torso to the left.

Fifth Step: Repeat the same with your left arm. This time, the starting position will be where you ended up in the fourth step.

Sixth Step: Repeat steps 1-5 with both arms.

Tips to do the boxing movement better

There are several ways to make the uppercut better. The following are a few tips that you should keep in mind to execute a smoother movement:

Control your breathing

You’ll feel the explosive energy when you control your breathing with each movement. Without controlling your breathing, you won’t find a rhythm for the mic member. It’s important that you find the pace you’re comfortable with.

Engage your core

The core muscles provide balance and stability. The movement is such that if you don’t find stability and balance, there are chances of you falling. Therefore, it’s better to engage your core and allow the abdominal muscles to provide you with the balance required to avoid any form of injury.

Use boxing gloves

If you’re using a punching bag for the uppercut, it’s better to use boxing gloves. You’ll be able to protect your knuckles and wrists if you use them.

Benefits of the uppercut movement

There are quite a few benefits to the uppercut movement:

Helps with muscle development

The primary muscles at work during this move are the biceps and the shoulders. You’ll be able to shape these muscles while adding more muscle fibres when doing the uppercut. Additionally, the lower body comes into use as well, as you have to slightly squat with each movement.

Improves strength

The boxing movement helps massively with improving strength. However, it depends on how you’re doing it. For example, if you do it with weights, it’ll help with strength. On the other hand, if you do it without weights, it’ll become quite helpful as a cardio movement. Regardless of how you do it, you’ll be benefitting throughout the movement.

Common Mistakes

When doing the movement, you must be aware of some of the most common mistakes. This will help you focus on the correct form and enable you to move to advanced movements quicker.

Extending arms

When you do the uppercut, at no point should your arms become completely extended. You have to push through with as much power as you have, but you shouldn’t break the 90-degree angle from the elbow.

Removing focus from the resting arm

When you’re doing the movement with the right arm, you may lose focus on the left arm and vice versa. However, it’s imperative that you do not do that. Your resting arm should maintain its position at all times. The reason being, in a boxing match, the resting arm protects the face from any incoming punches while your other arm is taking the shot.

Trying with a weight from the beginning

You have to move to doing the uppercut with a dumbbell, but take your time. Let your wrists, body and arms get used to the movement before you add a weight to it.

If you add weight right from the beginning, you could potentially put yourself at risk of being injured. Finally, always warm up and cool down before and after the exercise.

