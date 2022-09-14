Game of Thrones Star Hafthor Bjornsson AKA ‘The Mountain’ Shows Off His Incredible Ripped Physique

Hafthor Bjornsson, who won the World’s Strongest Man contest in 2018, is one of the most prominent strongman competitors in the world. He has cultivated a reputation for his incredible feats of strength. In 2017, Thor set a world record after lifting 501 kilograms at a competition in Norway. To this day, this record has never been broken.

Last month, the wrestler known as “The Mountain” was seen posing at a bodybuilding event. The Game of Thrones star has been working hard to trim down since last year’s boxing match against Hafthor Bjornsson (aka "The Mountain"). While he is not ready to announce his next move, one thing is certain: The actor looks better than ever!

Hafthor Bjornsson Workout Routine

In a recent Instagram post, Icelander and Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson (who plays Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane) shared an update about his fitness routine. He did leg raises on a dip machine, one-arm hammer rows (where you use dumbbells to row the weight to chest height), t-bar rows with handles, and reverse pec dec flys.

According to Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson, he’s been training in preparation for a fight with boxer Tyson Fury. After 12 hours on set, the actor shared a photo of himself working out—even though he’s not sure if the match will ever happen.

After his warm-up, Bjornsson does exercises like paused deadlifts and Cuban presses to prepare his body for some heavy weights. Powerlifters usually do cardio as well. Thor Bjornsson also performs light reps of the main workout. For example, if he were to focus on the bench press, he'd start with reps using only the barbell then slightly heavier weights until his muscles were nice and limber.

Hafthor Bjornsson Diet Plan

To gain weight, Hafthor recommends eating red meat and white rice several times a day. Occasionally, he eats bell peppers and spinach mashed together and drinks coconut water or fruit juice. He recommends drinking lots of water every day.

Thor Bjornsson eats a different diet now that he's training for boxing. He used to eat six meals a day, but now eats around four meals a day, consuming 3,500 calories.

Thor's typical breakfast consists of two scrambled eggs, 200g of chicken (not one of his favorites), a portion of Thor's Skyr (an Icelandic yogurt brand), 40g oatmeal, and 50g blueberries. His second breakfast consists of 230g red meat (tenderloin beef), 140g of white rice, and 100g greens like spinach or zucchini.

For lunch, he prefers lean meat and vegetables. Dinner is often salmon, brown rice and spinach. In between meals, he snacks on Greek yogurt and fresh fruit with almond butter.

Takeaway

Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson is a legendary strongman and a source of inspiration to many, as evidenced by his fans’ comments on social media. He works hard on his physique through diet and exercise, especially his supplements for muscle synthesis and recovery. His regimen has kept him at the top of his game for years now.

