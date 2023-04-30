Hailey Bieber's mental health: Struggles of a supermodel

Hailey Bieber's mental health is making headlines. The 26-year-old model and Justin Bieber's bride opened up on her Instagram Stories, which were shared early on Thursday morning, about how terrible 2023 has been for her.

While there's no explicit mention of what is affecting Bieber's mental health, is bringing to light something more serious - is celebrity mental health at higher risk?

She has always been open and honest with her fans and following, sharing details about her personal mental health issues and the difficulties of managing a marriage while in the public eye.

The actress is now talking openly about overcoming the obsessive thoughts and internal dialogue that drove her to a very dark place.

Hailey Bieber's mental health: Uncovering her journey

She says:

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

Fans on both sides have been fighting online ever since Justin Bieber proposed to he barely six months after his separation with Selena Gomez.

They have been poring over Hailey and Gomez's social media posts to uncover any scrap of information to add to the TikTok scandal that has dominated headlines since the start of the year.

Hailey disclosed on social media that it has caused her to experience mental and emotional difficulties. In a show of support, Selena Gomez pleaded with her followers to stop teasing and threatening Hailey.

Hailey Bieber's mental health has now come to the forefront after her recent dialogues with Selena Gomez.

While Hailey didn't explain why the year had been so difficult for her, she has recently become embroiled in some drama involving her husband's ex, Selena Gomez.

Due to a viral video of Hailey acting as though she was about to throw up at the mention of Selena's longtime friend Taylor Swift, Hailey and Selena appeared to be at odds online last month. At the time, Selena responded to the video and defended Taylor. As audience, we generally don't realize the impact of our comments on celebrity mental health.

After experiencing stroke-like symptoms in March 2022, she disclosed on a podcast that she had anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While a lot of us may see it as a mini-stroke, for Hailey it was a life altering moment.

Hailey Bieber's Mental Health : does she find therapy helpful?

Needless to say, Hailey Bieber's mental health has significantly been impacted by bullying and trolling on the net.

Hailey Beiber's mental health also significantly improved after she started therapy. While it has been difficult for her to start therapy, she has been seeking it consistently for the past couple of years.

The American model and creator of a line of skin care products, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, also struggled with anxiety. She recently discussed the breathing techniques she does to reduce her anxiety in a YouTube video created to raise awareness of mental health issues during Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to Hailey's narration, she inhales for three seconds and exhales for seven. Repeat the breathing exercise several times. She claimed that this method significantly reduced her anxiety issues and made her feel less anxious.

There is no denying that having as much fame as celebrities like Hailey Bieber has many benefits. On the other hand, they are constantly the target of unwarranted criticism from others since they live their lives in the public eye.

Hailey is hardly the only famous person to talk openly about mental health. More and more famous people have opened up about their issues with mental health in recent years. By talking about Hailey Bieber's mental health, we also encourage others to share their narratives and stories of their own mental health struggles

