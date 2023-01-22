Halasana (Plow Pose) Benefits & How to Do It

If you're looking to expand your yoga practice, consider adding Halasana (also known as Plow Pose). This challenging and rewarding posture is a great way to build strength in the core and back muscles while improving balance and flexibility.

In this article, we will discuss what Halasana is and how it can help improve your overall health. We will also give you some tips on how to do it correctly so that you don't hurt yourself.

What Is Halasana (Plow Pose)?

Halasana is a yoga pose, also known as the plow pose. It's a backbend and inversion that's done in a supine position on the floor.

Halasana can be helpful for strengthening the back muscles and increasing blood flow to the brain and heart. It's also beneficial for relieving stress, fatigue and anxiety.

Plow Pose Benefits

There are a number of Halasana Yoga benefits that can help you be healthier, both mentally and physically.

1) Improves Digestion

The plow pose strengthens the colon and stimulates the digestive system. It results in proper digestion and absorption of the ingested food.

2) Relieve Back Pain

The halasana, or the plow pose, is a back bend that eases backaches by providing a gentle massage for the spine. It loosens the muscles along the spine and relieves stress throughout the body. This pose also increases flexibility in the back muscles.

3) Relieves Stress

The halasana or plow pose is a good way to relieve anxiety. It helps reduce stress-related problems and relaxes the mind. This pose relieves mental barriers caused by stress and promotes overall well-being as well.

4) Manages Diabetes

Halasana or plow pose can effectively manage diabetes. It reduces the amount of glucose in the blood and helps maintain an appropriate level of glucose in the body.

5) Improves Blood Circulation

In the plow pose, you reverse the flow of blood. That means the blood normally flowing to the legs goes up to the head instead, which helps oxygen flow throughout the body and promotes circulation.

Halasana Steps - How to Do Halasana

Halasana is a simple inversion that can be done by following these easy steps:

Lie on your back with arms at your sides, palms down.

Inhale and lift the left leg by 90 degrees, keeping it straight.

Exhale and push your left leg behind your head as far as you can, keeping your right shoulder in contact with the floor.

Hold this position for 20 minutes.

Return to the starting position, inhaling as you raise your body to a sitting position and placing feet flat on the floor.

Safety Tips to Follow While Practising Plow Pose

If you have sinus, neck or digestive issues, avoid this pose.

Don't force it if it hurts.

Avoid the plow pose during your period or while pregnant.

If you have headaches, reduce the amount of time spent in this pose. Always listen to your body.

Limiting the number of bends done in a sequence of asanas is important to reduce the risk of injury while performing Halasana.

The individual should do those actions, which will help avoid neck pain during this pose. It's advised to consult an experienced instructor for specific Halasana steps. You can also position a block underneath your head for comfort and support.

