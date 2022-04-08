6 Best Hamstring Stretches to Avoid a Sore Leg after Leg Day

Can we all agree that leg day is the most brutal part of the workout? Luckily, there are some hamstring stretches that can help reduce the soreness in a short space of time.

Stretching hamstrings after exercise is important because it helps to improve flexibility, increase blood flow, and avoid soreness.

Whether you are a competitive athlete or just like to play racket sports from time to time, stretches on the lower limbs will help you avoid muscle tears, sprains, and pulls.

Stretching your hamstrings has a lot of advantages

The hamstrings are a group of muscles that run from the backs of your knees to your hips and are found in your thighs. They help your hip muscles extend their legs during activities like jogging and walking by controlling knee bending.

Because of this, even athletes stretch their hamstrings.

It protects them from harm and relieves low-back pain.

The hamstrings can also be stretched to promote mobility.

Stretching after an exercise can also help reduce muscular discomfort.

To avoid sore legs after our leg day workout, do these hamstring stretches on a basis. Be careful not to overstretch, hold the stretches for 30 seconds and then release if discomfort occurs.

Here are six hamstring stretches to help keep your legs limber and pain-free

1. Classic Inchworm

This is a classic inchworm that will get your blood flowing, help you limber up, and prep you for even more hamstring stretches. And yes, it'll strengthen your core as well.

Here's how to do the Inchworm:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart

Fold forward at the hips, stretching palms to the floor (bending knees if necessary).

Walk hands forward to a high plank position while keeping your core strong and your legs straight (but not locked).

Relax a bit, then reverse the movement by walking hands back to feet and standing to get back to where you started.

2. Standing Hamstring Stretch

One of the most common stretches for the back of the leg is the standing hamstring stretch. This is because extending the hamstring while standing allows for a deeper stretch.

Here's how to do the standing hamstring stretches:

Standing with your feet hip-width apart

Shift your weight to your left foot and stretch your right leg forward slightly so that your heel rests on the ground.

Reach arms diagonally towards right foot, lean back in seat, and bend left knee until right hamstring is stretched.

Hold for a total of 10 seconds.

Repeat on the other side.

3. Glute Stretch

Stretching your glutes may help relieve tightness in those muscles and surrounding tissues, such as the lower back or hip. This will also help increase flexibility and improve your body's range of motion.

How to do the Glute stretch:

Get into a single-leg squat and place your right ankle above your left knee, so that your right knee is pointing straight up.

Gently push down on your right knee with your left hand until you feel a gentle stretch in the left thigh.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch legs.

4. Hip Flexor Stretch

Strengthening your hip flexors can help you maintain good posture, improve stability in your core, reduce the negative effects that sitting has on your body and help you avoid sore legs.

How to do hip flexor stretch

Kneel on the floor and place your hands on your knees.

With your right leg, take a step forward into a lunge position. Ensure that your front knee is higher than your toes.

Push your hips forward while keeping your body straight to feel a stretch along the front of your back leg.

Hold for 30 seconds and then switch to the other leg.

5. Wide Squat Stretch

Squatting with a wide base will engage the muscles in the hips and inner thighs— making them come alive. This hamstring stretch also reduces the amount of muscle employed in the quadriceps.

How to do Wide Squat Stretch:

Squat down toward the ground with your feet slightly wider than your hips. Bend your knees.

To open your hips even more, bring your palms together at your heart centre and firmly press your elbows towards the inside of your knees.

Put your hands on the floor in front of you after five breaths to increase the stretch in your hips and lower back.

Hold for a total of five more breaths.

6. Downward Dog Stretch

Downward dog stretches relieve tension in your hamstrings, calves, and Achilles tendons. With your head below your heart, it's a mild inversion that also stimulates blood circulation.

How to do the downward dog stretch:

Stretch your back by getting down on hands and knees, lifting your hips into the air, and straightening your legs.

Bend down from the hips until your torso is almost parallel to the floor, resting most of your weight in your heels.

Hold for at least 30 seconds, feeling the stretch in your back leg muscles.

If you're looking to avoid a sore leg after the leg day, consider adding hamstring stretches to your routine. These six effective hamstring stretches will get you started on your way towards a more flexible body.

For the best results, be sure to integrate stretching into your regular workout routine—and consult with a trainer if you have any questions about the proper form for hamstring stretches.

