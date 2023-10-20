Hard water and hair – why is it a bad combo?

You must have heard this multiple times - hard water and hair is a big no-no.

if you've ever had dull and lifeless hair, hard water is most likely to blame. Hard water is loaded with minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can cause havoc on your hair. This combination of hard water and hair is problematic and can result in various issues.

Aside from aesthetics, hard water can also strip away the natural oils that nourish and protect your hair. These oils, produced by your scalp, serve as a vital moisturizer, ensuring that your hair stays soft, supple and resistant to damage.

Unfortunately, hard water indiscriminately washes away these beneficial oils, leaving your strands dry, brittle, and prone to breakage.

However, here are some ways you can tackle and prevent further hair damager from hard water.

How does hard water affect hair’s natural oils?

Hard water and hair - Strips away your hair's natural oil (Image via Unsplash/Freestocks)

One common problem that arises with hard water and hair is the difficulty in lathering shampoo.

The minerals in hard water can inhibit the foaming action of shampoo, making it challenging to evenly distribute and rinse out.

As a result, your hair may feel greasy and weighed down, unable to achieve that fresh and clean feeling.

Moreover, hard water can cause a build-ul of minerals and products in your hair. It's not just about lathering issues; even after rinsing, some of these minerals and product residues can linger in your hair, causing a dull and lifeless appearance.

Styling products may not work as effectively, as they compete with the residue left behind by the hard water. Eventually, this build-ul can make your hair look lackluster and prevent it from reaching its full potential.

Hard water and hair - Damages your hair cuticles (Image via Usplash/Tyler Mcrobert)

Beyond appearances, hard water can also strip away the natural oils in your hair. These oils are essential for maintaining hair health and providing moisture and shine.

When hard water removes these oils, your hair is left dry, brittle and more prone to damage. Hair cuticles can become damaged, leading to split ends and breakage.

The combined effects eventuallh make it difficult for your hair to feel soft and manageable.

To combat the negative effects of hard water on your hair, there are a few steps you can take

Using deep conditioning hair mask and shampoo can help (Image via Unsplash/Lindsay Cash)

Firstly, consider installing a water softener in your home. A water softener reduces the mineral content in hard water, making it gentler on your hair.

This simple addition can significantly improve the health and appearance of your hair.

Including a clarifying shampoo in your hair care routine can remove build-ul from hard water and other products. Use it once a week for thorough cleansing. That will maintain your hair's vibrancy and prevent additional damage.

Regularly moisturizing your hair with a hydrating conditioner is important? too. Look for conditioners that replenish natural oils and provide hydration.

By restoring moisture and nourishment, you can combat dryness caused by hard water and achieve soft and shiny hair.

Regularly hydrate your hair (Image via Unsplash/Noah)

Lastly, consider using a hair mask once a week to provide deep conditioning to your hair.

A hair mask can help repair and strengthen your hair, reducing the signs of damage caused by hard water. The intensive treatment will leave your hair feeling revived and rejuvenated.

In conclusion, hard water and hair do not make for a good combination. The minerals in hard water can lead to difficulties in lathering shampoo, build-up of product residues, and stripping away of natural oils. Hard water can make your hair dull, dry and lifeless.

You can fix that by using simple techniques like investing in a water softener, using a clarifying shampoo, moisturizing regularly and using a hair mask.

By following the aforementioned steps, you can bring your hair's health and vitality back, and make it look stunning no matter the water you use.