Hardstyle Plank Guide: Everything to Know about This Incredible Core Exercise 

The hardstyle plank, sometimes referred to as the RKC plank (Russian Kettlebell Challenge) is a much more challenging variation of the standard plank. This plank variation places an increased muscle tension, particularly on the upper body and deep core muscles.

Unlike the conventional plank that works the core muscles under prolonged hold, this plank variation targets the midsection under increased loading. The major purpose of the hardstyle plank is to help you achieve whole-body tension and generate massive core strength and stability.

During this plank exercise, your body is not as relaxed as the standard plank variation, and thus, it is much more challenging to maintain the position.

Hardstyle Plank Muscles Worked

This plank variation targets the entire core muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Miriam Alonso)

As with all variations of planks, the primary muscles targeted by the RKC plank is the core – the rectus abdominis, internal and external obliques, and the transverse abdominis. However, the secondary muscles involved during the exercise include:

quadriceps

glutes

deltoids

pectorals

scapular stabilizers

How to Do the Hardstyle Plank?

To perform the exercise correctly, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Start by taking a high plank position on your forearms and toes. Clench your hands together in the front and pull your shoulder muscles in. Make sure to keep your body in a neutral position, and place your feet at a hip-width distance. Keep your forearms parallel to one another and place them directly below your shoulders.

Step 2: Now tuck your chin and look straight down on the ground. Keep your shoulders stable and squeeze your elbows towards each other so as to externally rotate the shoulders. Make sure to do these movements isometrically.

Step 3: Squeeze your legs towards each other and flex your quadriceps to straighten your knees. Tilt your pelvic muscles slightly down and squeeze your glutes as hard as you can.

Step 4: Slowly pull your toes and fists towards one another while squeezing your glutes simultaneously.

Step 5: Hold this position for as long as you can and keep on breathing naturally. Slowly release your body on the floor and repeat the exercise for a more few reps.

During the RKC plank, your hands should be clenched together. (Photo via Freepik/shurkin_son)

When doing the hardstyle plank, it is important to keep your core muscles contracted at all times to hold your body in alignment, provide stability, as well as to prevent unnecessary strain and movements.

Additionally, keeping your quadriceps and glutes engaged throughout the exercise is equally important to keep your hips and entire body stable.

What Are the Benefits of the Hardstyle Plank?

Regular practice of this core-strengthening plank variation can offer you some incredible advantages, such as:

develops core strength and stability

builds massive full-body strength and stability

improves muscle definition

prevents injury risks

improves lifting capacity

increases muscle endurance

improves coordination and balance

reduces back pain

It increases core strength and stability. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Wave)

What Are the Differences between the Hardstyle Plank and the Standard Plank?

Both variations of plank might look the same, but there are certain subtle differences you need to know about.

Pelvis position

The major difference between the two planks is the position of the pelvis. During the standard plank, the pelvis muscles are placed in a neutral position, although in the hardstyle plank, your pelvis needs to be slightly lifted.

Arms position

When it comes to the arms position, your arms are positioned parallelly in the standard plank, but during the RKC plank, you need to interlock your hands and keep your forearms turned inward.

Core activation

In the hardstyle plank, your core muscles, especially the obliques and rectus abdominis are activated twice as much as in the standard plank, which makes it more result-worthy.

There are differences between standard plank and RKC plank. (Photo via Freepik/ freepic.diller)

If you are a beginner to strength training, start with at least three planks of 10 seconds. As you gain more strength, extend the duration to 20 seconds more and gradually keep on increasing the duration with time.

Overall, the hardstyle plank is among the most effective and difficult plank variation exercises that are great for developing strength and stability in your core and improving your body’s functionality. When doing this core-killing exercise, just remember not to round your back or move your head. Maintain a neutral body position throughout the movement to get the most out of the exercise.