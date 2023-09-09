Have you tried stomach massage for constipation relief?

Constipation might cause you to feel bloated all the time. Apparently, there is a stomach massage that you can perform if you have been feeling constipated for too long. This massage can help relax your muscles and help you pass stool more easily.

Constipation occurs when individuals experience problems with defecation, which makes bowel movements limited, difficult, uncomfortable, and sometimes painful. Although there is no standard measurement of what counts as constipation, it can be presumed that an individual who passes stool less than three times a week is most certainly constipated.

Most cases of constipation can be dealt with by exercising more frequently, drinking lots of water, and including considerable amounts of fiber in the diet. However, if this does not do the trick, you can always rely on the goodness of stomach massages, which have proven to be beneficial for people who suffer from constipation.

What are stomach massages and how can they be performed?

What makes stomach massages convenient is the fact that they can be performed from the comfort of one's home (Image via freepik)

Stomach massages are extremely beneficial for those who have a history of constipation and are looking for ways to find relief from their symptoms. What makes these massages even more alluring is the fact that they can be performed by the individuals themselves and that they do not require any complicated steps that one might find difficult to stick to. So how can these massages be performed?

Stomach massages involve some very simple steps that you can easily perform from the comfort of your own home. Firstly, start by lying on your back. Then, take a small amount of massage oil and put it on your abdomen. Now for the massage, follow these steps:

Use both hands to slightly apply pressure on your abdomen, starting from the right lower side. Now, steadily make small circles, moving your hands in a clockwise direction.

After this, use your right-hand palm to exert slight pressure on the inner areas of your hip bone.

Now, release your hands and then start applying pressure to your right side, underneath the center of the ribs, and then on your left side.

Then, use your left hand to put slight pressure on the insides of the left hip bone.

Now, using the fingertips of both hands, put pressure on your abdomen and then pull up.

After that, shift to the bottom right and move your fingers clockwise.

You can repeat these steps as many times as you want but remember to not go overboard with it.

How are stomach massages helpful in constipation?

Pregnant women must keep away from abdominal massages due to reasons of safety (Image via freepik/drobotdean)

Abdominal massages can be extremely helpful for those who have been suffering from constipation for a very long time. It can help to ease some of the pain and discomfort caused by the inability to effectively pass stool. Besides this, it can also reduce the time that waste materials inside the body take to pass through the intestines. Stomach massages are also known to be instrumental in triggering muscle contraction and relaxation.

With that being said, there are certain people who should not perform these massages. These include people who are diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, people who have an enlarged colon along with irritable bowel syndrome, women who are pregnant, people who have spinal injuries, and people who have stomach injuries.

Although these stomach massages are capable of providing short-term and sometimes long-term relief from the symptoms of constipation, it is best that you consult a doctor at the earliest for a proper diagnosis. This is because sometimes what you might neglect as symptoms of constipation can be symptoms of deeper underlying issues in the body that require immediate medical attention.