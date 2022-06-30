Hazelnut: Nutritional Facts and Benefits

Hazelnuts, scientifically known as filberts, are a fruit of the hazel tree. They're characterized by a sweet, nutty, and earthy flavor. Hazelnut grows on small deciduous trees native to eastern Europe and western Asia. It is one of the oldest foods known to man, dating back some 5,000 years before the time of Christ.

While hazelnuts have received much attention in recent times due to their potential health benefits as well as their use in popular desserts and baked goods like Nutella spread, they still remain an uncommon food outside of Europe.

Hazelnut: Nutritional Facts

Serving Size: 1/4 cup (28g)

Calories: 150

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Carbohydrate: 6g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 7g

Fiber: 4g

Vitamin A: 0%

Calcium: 3%

Iron: 4%

Hazelnut is packed with nutrients like:

Carbohydrates

When broken down further, carbohydrates can be made up of simple and complex carbohydrates. Simple carbs have one or two sugars that travel to the bloodstream quickly, while complex carbs are composed of three or more types of sugar, making them slower to digest in the body—which is why they keep you feeling full longer. 28g of hazelnuts has approximately 6g of carbohydrates.

Protein and Fiber

Hazelnuts are a good source of protein and fiber, which are necessary for maintaining a healthy diet.

The daily recommended amount of protein is 46 grams for women and 56 grams for men, while the same for fiber is 14 grams for women and 19 grams for men. One ounce (28 g) of raw hazelnuts has 7 g of protein and 2 g of fiber. This means that they have higher amounts than the recommended daily values.

Fats

Fats are an important part of a healthy diet because they provide energy, essential fatty acids, vitamins D, E and K. Fats also help us absorb fat-soluble vitamins A and E from foods. 28g of hazelnuts has about 14g of fats.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that can be found in many foods, including nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils.

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect your cells from free radical damage. It may also help prevent or reduce the severity of certain health conditions like heart disease and certain forms of cancer.

28g of hazelnuts has about 4mg of vitamin E. Hazelnut oil is a great source of vitamin E. It also contains linoleic acid, which has been proven to lower cholesterol levels by reducing bad LDL cholesterol levels while increasing good HDL cholesterol levels.

Manganese

Manganese is an essential trace mineral that plays a role in many metabolic processes, including bone formation and energy production. Manganese is also required for normal carbohydrate metabolism, as it helps regulate blood glucose levels. 28g of hazelnuts has approximately 3.5 mg of manganese.

Health Benefits of Hazelnuts — Why Do You Need Them In Your Diet?

Hazelnut oil is rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, which helps reduce inflammation in the body and prevent certain types of cancer development. Hazelnuts also contain other compounds that promote cardiovascular health and protect against heart disease by improving blood flow throughout the body. They also help reduce high blood pressure levels associated with obesity-developing risk factors such as diabetes.

Hazelnuts are a great source of fiber, which helps promote good digestion and regularity. The antioxidants in hazelnuts can greatly improve your skin and hair health. Hazelnuts are an excellent source of copper, which can help those who suffer from arthritis or osteoporosis. They’re also high in manganese, which helps fight free radicals and keep your bones strong as you age. Hazelnuts have more potassium than bananas do!

Finally, they're full of polyphenols, which help prevent cardiovascular diseases by lowering bad cholesterol levels while increasing good ones.

Takeaway

Hazelnuts offer a myriad of health benefits while also being one of the best tasting nuts you can find. They are a staple in several cuisines and are found in salads, spreads, and several other dishes. There are numerous ways you can incorporate them in your diet, and even more reasons to do so.

