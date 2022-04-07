Dragon fruit is commonly described as having pink peels, green/yellow scales, and white flesh studded with small black seeds. It tastes fantastic, but because of its legendary creature-inspired name, its appearance is far more spectacular than its flavor.

What is a Dragon Fruit?

Dragon fruit is a member of the cactus family, and its name is derived from how natives in Southeast Asia refer to it: dragon scales, dragon crystal, dragon pearl fruit, or green dragon. The finest way to enjoy dragon fruit is to eat it raw and fresh. It can be found all over the world, but it is native to Mexico and South America. It is a juicy, slightly sweet fruit that tastes like a cross between a kiwi, a pear, and a watermelon. The seeds have a nutty taste.

Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit is a nutritional powerhouse with numerous health-promoting benefits. It's also low in calories, cholesterol-free, and loaded with antioxidants. We have listed down some health benefits of dragon fruit:

Good for digestion

Dragon fruit is high in oligosaccharides (a carbohydrate) which assists digestion by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. Its high fiber content helps with digestive health and lowers the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Healthy Heart

Dragon fruit is bright in color, which suggests it's packed with phytonutrients that can help you get your daily dose of antioxidants. Apart from this, it is richly supplied with fibers. They both help to maintain a healthy and youthful heart. They keep the body's blood circulation going by preventing plaque build-up in the arteries. The fruit's tiny dark black seeds are high in omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids, which are beneficial to the heart and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Strengthens Immunity

NUTSÓLA @nutsolaofficial



Sprinkle some of our Superfood Mix, and it’s PERFECTION.



📸/Recipe: @cacaoforcoconuts_



#NUTSÓLA #dragonfruit #passion #smoothiebowl PASSIONate ‘bout this dragon fruit bowl!Sprinkle some of our Superfood Mix, and it’s PERFECTION.📸/Recipe: @cacaoforcoconuts_ PASSIONate ‘bout this dragon fruit bowl!💕 Sprinkle some of our Superfood Mix, and it’s PERFECTION.🔥📸/Recipe: @cacaoforcoconuts_#NUTSÓLA #dragonfruit #passion #smoothiebowl https://t.co/tePcjOgrou

Several factors, including the quality of your nutrition, influence your body's ability to fight infection. Dragon fruit contains vitamin C and carotenoids, which may help your immune system and prevent infection by preserving your white blood cells from harming. Having more Vitamin C in your system implies that your body is better able to battle illnesses.

Boosts up Iron levels

There are only some fresh fruits that contain iron, Dragon fruit is one of them.

Iron is necessary for the transfer of oxygen throughout the body. It is also necessary for the conversion of food into energy. It's important to eat a range of iron-rich meals to battle low iron levels. One of the good alternatives is dragon fruit, which contains 8% of your daily required consumption in one serving (RDI). It also contains vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of iron by the body.

Prevents inflammation

The anti-inflammatory characteristics of dragon fruit can help you get relief from severe joint and muscle pain. Dragon fruit’s antioxidants function by neutralizing free radicals and decreasing inflammation. Tenderness and inflammation may be relieved by the fruit's anti-inflammatory effects. Dragon fruit, according to specialists, can be used as a natural pain reliever for chronic pain. Even if it doesn't totally relieve your pain, it may help to lessen the severity of the inflammation.

Promotes healthy skin

Dragon fruit has the ability to heal your skin in ways that some skincare products cannot. Vitamin C, which is abundant in dragon fruit, is essential for skin health. Eating dragon fruit may aid in the treatment of acne, dry skin, fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

Other nutrients in dragon fruit include Vitamin B3, which cures sunburn and prevents premature aging. Dragon fruit's antioxidant characteristics can aid in the removal of impurities from your skin and the cleaning of pores, allowing your skin to breathe and glow. The best part is that dragon fruit vitamins and minerals can help repair damaged skin cells, resulting in a more fresh-faced appearance.

Bottomline

Dragon fruit is a unique exotic fruit with numerous health benefits. It tastes great, adds a splash of color to your meal, and provides important nutrients, prebiotic fibers, and plant chemicals in a low-calorie serving.

Dragon fruit is a superfood that can improve your overall health and well-being by increasing cardiovascular health, boosting immunity, assisting digestion, and more. The best part is that you can eat dragon fruit raw, in smoothies, as a salad dressing, or in any other way you like.

Watch this video to prepare for the Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl:

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include Dragon fruit in your diet? Occassionally Not really 0 votes so far