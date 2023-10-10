Health benefits of lemon peels: Here are 10 reasons to eat that bitter peel 

Lemon peels can be considered as one among, some of the most underrated things in the world (right beside Tom Cruise's Vanilla Sky).

Lemon is a citrus fruit that is often misinterpreted as a vegetable. Whether it is to add extra flavors to your dishes or to savor the juice of its pulp in the summer heat, most of us end up discarding its peels.

Were you aware that lemon peels have more nutritional value than the pulp? They are rich in fiber and are packed with bioactive compounds and antioxidants that have abundant health benefits. But those peels usually end up inside the dustbin.

Here, we bring you a list of 10 health benefits of lemon peels that will make you think twice before discarding the peel the next time you eat a lemon.

10 health benefits of lemon peels backed up by science

Improves Oral Health

Eating the peels improves Oral Health (Image via Unsplash/engin akyurt)

The presence of bacteria in dental cavities often leads to infections and gum-related diseases. The deficiency of Vitamin D results in weak and bleeding gums. The peels of lemon have antibacterial properties and are rich in citric acid, which restricts and also fights bacteria commonly responsible for oral disease.

Have Cancer-Fighting properties

The peels have anti-cancer properties (Image via Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute)

Though lemon peels cannot be considered a treatment for cancer, they are rich in salvestrol Q40 and limonene contents, which have been shown to fight mutating stomach cancer cells. In animals, D -limonene has been shown to have anti-cancer properties but more research is needed in this area.

Prevents Heart Diseases

The fibers prevent heart diseases (Image via Unsplash/jesse orrico)

The fibers in the peels are rich in compounds such as potassium, flavonoids, vitamin C, and pectin, which are associated with lowering the risk of strokes and cardiovascular diseases. It is also rich in chemicals such as hesperidin and diosmin, which help in maintaining balanced blood pressure in the body.

Strengthens Bone Health

Vitamin C and Calcium strengthen Bones (Image via Unsplash/Sarah Cervantes)

Lemon peels have high amounts of Calcium and Vitamin C which are the building blocks of bones. Deficiency of these nutrients in the body leads to bone diseases such as Osteoporosis. Ascorbic acid is another compound found in lemon peels that is essential in treating these kind of diseases and other bone-related disorders.

Detoxing Agent

The peels work as detoxifying agents (Image via Unsplash/Mariah Hewines)

Our day-to-day processes often lead to the accumulation of toxins such as free radicals in our body, which are highly sensitive and often lead to cellular damage. Lemon peels are rich in antioxidants including vitamin C and D-limonene, which help fight free radicals. In the presence of citrus bioflavonoid elements, they act as a detoxifying agent, flushing down detoxifying elements from our body.

Acts as an Immunity Booster

Complete immunity booster (Image via Unsplash/Dannie Sorum)

Lemon peels are high in antioxidant content, such as Vitamin C and flavonoids, which are known to boost our immune system. Hence, consuming these bitter peels may strengthen our ability to fight infections and diseases.

Rich in Antioxidants

They are rich in Antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Vedrana Filipović)

Lemon peels are rich in antioxidants such as Vitamin C and D-limonene which prevent cellular damage by fighting the accumulation of free radicals in our body. Flavonoids present in its fibers also reduce the risk of heart disease and type II diabetes. Additionally, D-limonene is an enzyme that is a powerful agent in lowering oxidative stress, which is caused by the imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body.

A Solution to Healthy Skin

Brightens up the skin (Image via Unsplash/ Diana Polekhina)

Lemon peels are filled with several antimicrobial and antifungal properties that can help prevent numerous skin problems including acne, scars, dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines. Being rich in antioxidants, they are good detoxifying sources for the skin.

Treats Gallstones

Healthy consumption can save you from surgery (Image via Unsplash/freestocks)

Gallstones are hardened deposits in the gallbladder that are often extracted through surgery. Studies have shown that D-limonene present in lemon peels acts as a cholesterol solvent that dissolves the cholesterol in gallstones. Its ample consumption can be a painless alternative to surgery.

Fights Cholesterol

Prevents Cholestrol (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The peels are rich in fiber which is high in polyphenol flavonoids such as D- limonene which reduces the risk of certain heart conditions. It additionally helps in reducing cholesterol and high blood sugar. The presence of vitamin V also acts as a boosting agent to promote the immune system.

Along with the numerous health benefits of lemon peels, they also have several other uses. The peels can be mixed with white vinegar and then sealed in a glass jar for a few weeks to create a solution to make a stain-removing cleaner. They are an excellent natural body scrub, and can also be used as a deodorizer to prevent smelly odor in the refrigerator and leave a mild lemon fragrance.

Almost everything found in nature has its unique benefits, and the peels of lemon are a great example of that. Hope the next time you decide to cut a lemon, you will put the peels to use.