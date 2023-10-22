Health Officials Say No To A New Lip Filler TikTok Trend, Warns Against Its Usage

A new trend surrounding the usage of hyaluronic acid lip fillers has been doing the rounds recently on social media. The highly popular trend on TikTok involves injecting hyaluronic acid into one's lips with the help of a hyaluron pen. What makes the trend even more appealing is the fact that it comes at a much lower price than you would expect.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons getting one's lips done by a cosmetic surgeon would cost somewhere around $684. However, with the availability of hyaluron pens, which come at a much cheaper price, one is bound to be more inclined towards it.

All of this has sent healthcare officials into a frenzy. Practices such as these, are usually carried out in controlled environments which is why medical professionals are completely against the idea of doing it at home without any supervision.

Firstly, there is no way to ensure that the hyaluronic acid procured by the individual from an online shopping portal is medical grade.

Secondly, the device used to inject the hyaluronic acid is needleless. This means the person or the device has no control over how deep the liquid goes into the skin. Highlighting this point, Martin Newman, a plastic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic said in a statement:

“When doing a procedure like this, you need to have meticulous control over exactly where, what and how much you are injecting.”

What are lip fillers and why do people get them?

The usage of DIY lip fillers are on the rise following a very popular social media trend (Image via freepik)

Lip fillers, typically administered via injections, are a variety of dermal fillers sought to augment lip volume and create a fuller, plumper appearance. These fillers primarily consist of synthetic hyaluronic acid, which is injected into the lips to attain the desired aesthetic outcome.

The motivation behind the widespread interest in lip fillers extends beyond simple cosmetic transformation. Many individuals opt for lip augmentation procedures to enhance their facial features and bolster their self-confidence. Others seek these treatments to correct the shape of their lips. Additionally, lip injections can effectively reduce the appearance of wrinkle lines that manifest around the mouth when laughing or smiling.

Although lip fillers are widely used as a means of achieving one's desired look, it should not be done without the guidance of an expert medical professional. Following the trend of using at home needless lip injections can have serious effects on one's health.

It can lead to blindness, stroke, infection, scarring, skin lumps, discoloration, bleeding, and even death.