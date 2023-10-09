Healthy lips: Ayurvedic homemade solution for healthy lips

Have your lips felt dry or chapped when you wake up in the morning? Do you have cracked, bloody lips during the winter season? Have there been times when your healthy lips turn irritating? These are some of the primary indicators that you should start caring about your lips.

As fall approaches, we have compiled some great home remedies for attaining rosy and healthy lips.

(Note: These Ayurvedic remedies have zero side effects and are a natural way to achieve pink and healthy lips!)

Tips for Pink and Healthy Lips:

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil acts as an exfoliating agent (Image via Unsplash/Tijana Drndarski)

Every good lip scrub needs two agents: firstly, an exfoliating agent and secondly, an emollient. For exfoliating agents, use sugar or salt and use coconut oil as the emollient.

Directions:

1 Tbsp of Sugar or Salt

1 Tbsp of Coconut Oil

Mix both the agents with a clean cotton swab and apply it gently around your lips in a circular motion. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it off with a clean cloth.

Coconut oil is an age-old remedy known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. While it is arguably the top recommended natural way to attain pink lips, people with a coconut oil allergy should avoid it.

Honey

Honey is a good moisturizing agent. (Image via Unsplash/Arwin Neil Baichoo)

Honey is considered an excellent exfoliating and moisturizing agent for various conditions and skin irregularities. It is coveted for its anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties.

Directions:

1 Tbsp of Salt or Sugar

1 Tbsp of Honey

Mix well and apply with a clean finger or cotton swab. Leave the lip mask on for 10 to 15 minutes before washing. An excellent source to wash dried skin off your lips. The aforementioned mixture will help you have a beautiful set of pink and healthy lips.

Note: Honey shouldn't be left on the lips for a long duration and people with pollen allergies must avoid usage.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera acts as a cooling agent (Image via Unsplash/pisauikan)

Aloe vera is well known for its exfoliating properties and its natural abundance. It is widely considered one of the best sources for getting prized, pink lips.

Directions:

Buy store-bought organic aloe vera gel, or preferably, cut off a leaf and extract its gel. Store it in the fridge overnight. Apply the clear gel with clean fingers or a cotton swab and wash it off after 10 to 15 minutes.

While Aloe vera is renowned for its protective properties against sunburn and various infections, people with allergies should avoid it. Limit its usage to two times a day.

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is an excellent antioxidant agent (Image via Unsplash/Sahand Babali)

Pomegranate juice is quite an effective remedy for dry and chapped lips but is best paired up with another equally effective agent, honey. Pomegranate juice also serves as an excellent antioxidant source.

Directions:

1 Tbsp of Honey

2 Tbsp of fresh Pomegranate Juice

Mix well and apply the lip mask for 10 to 15 minutes before washing and cleaning your lips with a clean cotton cloth. Admire your healthy lips, all pink and beautiful!

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an excellent lip plumper (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

Cinnamon is widely known as a lip plumper and helps maintain the moisture of lips throughout the day. Cinnamon works best when paired with an emollient, such as honey.

Directions:

1 Tbsp of powdered Cinnamon

2 Tbsp of Honey

Mix thoroughly and make sure the Cinnamon is evenly spread out. Apply this lip mask with a clean cotton swab, and leave it for four to five minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and clean your plump, pink lips with a cotton cloth.

Cinnamon might be irritable for certain people. Therefore, apply it with care and precaution.

A basic guide for daily healthier lips

Apply petroleum Jelly before sleeping.

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid licking your lips, as the saliva evaporates quickly and leaves your lips drier than usual.

Avoid picking dry skin with dirty fingers. Instead, apply lip balm.

Stay healthy for healthier lips!