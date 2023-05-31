Heart attack can speed up cognitive decline, suggests new study

Over the years, there have been reports and findings about how cognitive decline is interconnected to other aspect of wellness.

A lot of studies have focused on the links between different organs in the body, but one that has gotten a good deal of attention lately is the connection between the heart and brain.

Recent research published in the journal Brain found that people who experience a heart attack are at a higher risk of decline in cognitive health. The study sheds light on what goes on in both systems, and how they're related.

Understanding the study

Overall well-being is linked with cognitive decline (Image via Unsplash/Moritz Kindler)

The study, which analyzed data from six major studies on heart disease and cognition conducted between 1971 and 2019 in the United States, found that those who had a heart attack saw their cognitive scores decline more rapidly than their peers who did not have one.

While the decline observed was minimal, it's important to consider that over time, this gradual decline can impact cognitive function and reduce cognitive reserve. That could make individuals more susceptible to the effects of age-related neurodegenerative diseases.

Connection between cognitive decline and heart attack

Other factors also contribute towards cognitive health decline (Image via Unsplash /Josh Riemer)

The study's findings indicate that heart health and cognitive function are closely intertwined. The heart is responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood to the brain, supplying it with the nutrients it needs to function optimally.

When the heart is compromised, the brain may not receive an adequate blood supply, potentially leading to cognitive decline over time. Furthermore, certain risk factors for heart disease, like hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes, also contribute to development of cognitive impairments.

Protecting cognitive health and heart health simultaneously

Heart health is important for maintaining brain health and cognitive function as we age.

People who have had a heart attack should be screened for cognitive problems periodically, with follow-up testing, if necessary. A referral to a cognitive specialist or neuropsychologist may be warranted in some cases.

To surmise, the aforementioned study underscores the importance of taking care of heart health to maintain cognitive function as you age. By staying on top of your heart health and seeking medical attention when necessary, you can help protect your brain health and maintain cognitive abilities for a long time.

