Heel Spur Exercises: Instructions and Treatment

Heel spur exercises provide relief in the heel spur, which is caused by calcium deposits on the underside of the heels.

The front of your heel bone develops a bony growth as a result of these deposits, and it spreads outward towards your arch or toes.

Although heel spurs frequently go unnoticed and don't produce any symptoms, they can occasionally be painful and uncomfortable.

Only 50% of the time do heel spurs make people feel discomfort. The presence of a heel spur may not always be painful, and heel discomfort may occasionally be brought on by other factors.

Best Heel Spur Exercises

Exercise diligently and judiciously to get the most out of the heel spur treatment. Encourage yourself to exert high levels of intensity during each exercise, even if it hurts.

These quick heel spur exercises will help you reduce your discomfort. You can do them all at once or spread them out over the course of the day:

1) Ankle pumps

Try this heel spur exercise before getting out of bed in the morning.

Here’s how to perform the ankle pumps:

Put your feet flat on the floor and sit on the edge of your bed.

Keep your heels planted on the floor and lift your toes as high as you can towards the ceiling.

Return the toes to their original point.

Next, lift both heels off the ground while keeping the toes on the ground.

After 10-12 repetitions, go back to the beginning position and switch sides.

Repeat for a total of 2 to 3 sets.

2) Calf stretch

The calves receive a substantial stretch from this heel spur exercise. Your mobility increases and your feet's tension is reduced.

Here’s how to perform a calf stretch:

While your heel is dangling off the step, place your right foot's ball near the edge of the step.

As far as you can, slowly bring your heel down.

Spend 15 to 30 seconds in this position.

Step in again with your left foot. Do these two to four times on each side.

3) Heel raises

Heel raises are a specific heel spur exercise that helps reduce heel pain and enhance function. If you place a rolled-up towel under your contracted toes, the action can serve as both a strengthening and stretching workout. The plantar fascia is stretched as a result. This exercise can also be performed on both legs initially before being reduced to one.

Here’s how to perform heel raises:

Place yourself in front of a chair or another sturdy surface that you can use to balance yourself.

Lay down a small, rolled washcloth.

Put the towel on top of your toes. The roll should be high enough to cause a small amount of toe flex.

Put one leg through 10 heel lifts.

Concentrate on carefully extending your toes, stopping at the peak, then descending slowly.

4) Wall squat calf stretch

This heel spur exercise strengthens and increases the flexibility of the calf muscles.

Here’s how to perform a wall squat calf stretch:

Squat down while keeping your back firmly on the wall. Your ankles should be just underneath your hips, which should be in line with your knees.

Lift your heels off the ground one at a time.

Once you've held it for a short while, put your feet back in the starting position.

Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

5) Golf ball roll

Self-massaging with a golf ball is easy to do and may be done whenever your feet need some relief or practically anywhere. At the breakfast table, while working at your desk, or right after a workout, you can massage your painful heels.

Here’s how to perform the golf ball roll:

Roll a golf ball under the sore foot while sitting in a chair.

Without moving the leg too far off the chair, continue for a while.

Repeat with the opposite foot if you are experiencing pain in both feet.

Conclusion

Effective heel spur exercises depend on treating the underlying diseases because they are frequently linked to other issues. Stretching and starting your activity while the muscles are still somewhat warm is also beneficial.

