Heidi Montag gives her take on weight loss and ozempic

Heidi Montag's weight loss has been the talk of the town for a long time, and she is once again in the limelight as she prepares to launch a new reality show sans husband Spencer Pratt.

During her recent appearance on Page Six's podcast called 'Virtual Reali-Tea', the 37-year-old, How I met Your Mother fame television personality, shared details about her weight loss journey, during which she lost nearly 22 pounds.

She emphasized the importance of hard work when embarking on your weight loss journey and even took a dig at celebrities, including Elon Musk, Khloe Kardashian, and Amy Shrumer, who are going gaga over the use of a popular weight loss drug called "Ozempic.".

Heidi Montag's weight loss journey

Heidi Montag, who gave birth to her second child with Spencer Pratt this year, revealed that she just lost 22 pounds without the use of Ozempics.

Heidi Montag weight loss (image sourced via instagram)

She revealed the key ingredient to her weight loss journey. She said:

“I’m not looking for a magic wand. I like to do the hard work.

She also gave her opinion on the widespread popularity of weight loss drug called "ozempics".

“I want something that is sustainable. I want something that does also require hard work, “There’s no shortcuts in life. And if you’re taking that shortcut, I don’t know…”

“I don’t want to name names or get into it, it’s just nothing I would ever do”

Celebrities who publicly talked about Ozempic

Ozempic, a diabetes medication, continues to gain popularity among celebrities as a weight loss drug. It is used to minimise the risk of serious cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart attack, or death in persons with type 2 diabetes who have heart disease.

Many celebrities have turned their heads towards this "magic" drug, which is known to facilitate weight loss way quicker than other typical ways of losing weight, like exercising, diet, and other lifestyle modifications one makes.

Some celebrities who talked about the use of Ozempic for losing weight include:

1) Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, a comedian, revealed that she tried Ozempic for losing weight a year ago but discontinued after experiencing major side effects that caused her to feel weak as well as weary.

This is due to the fact that ozempics help you lose weight drastically by suppressing your appetite. This leads to a major drop in calorie intake, often resulting in weakness and fatigue.

2) Heather Gay

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" actress Heather Gay admitted that she was "on the ozempic train" and had been for "a long time."

The 49-year-old actress revealed that she lost nearly five pounds using the weight-loss drug in addition to other lifestyle changes.

Talking about her transformation, she said:

"I haven't had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great," she said.

3) Khloe Kardashian

Even though no one from the Kardashian family has admitted using Ozempic, many fans have speculated that Khloe Kardashian has been using this miracle drug to maintain her toned physique after losing 40 pounds.

Responding to one such speculation, Khloe responded to a fan in January 2023:

"Let's not discredit my years of working out," "I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train."

Heidi Montag's weight loss journey has been a remarkable one. Her views on people using drugs like ozempic to lose weight alligns with many other people who have a negative opinion about celebrities taking a short cuts in their weight loss journeys.