Hemp Hearts: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Hemp hearts (also known as hulled hemp seeds) are the soft inner part of hemp seeds that are obtained after the outer shell has been removed.

These cream and green-coloured seeds are fast becoming a favourite with health experts and enthusiasts.

Hemp is a botanical class of the Cannabis sativa L. plant that is widely cultivated for industrial and medicinal uses.

This plant is especially known for having the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but hemp hearts have non-medicinal levels (less than 0.3%) of the compound.

The origins of the plant have been traced back to Central Asia, and hemp fibres and seeds have been used and enjoyed by humans for thousands of years.

Nowadays, hemp hearts can be found worldwide. Hemp hearts are enjoyed by people for their nutty flavour, versatility and numerous nutritious benefits.

Hemp Hearts: Nutritional Facts

The USDA has provided the following nutritional information for three tablespoons (30 gram) of hemp hearts:

Calories: 166

Fat: 14.6 gram

Sodium: 1.5 mg

Carbohydrates: 2.6 gram

Fibre: 1.2 gram

Sugars: 0.5 gram

Protein: 9.5 gram.

1) Carbs

Hemp hearts are a low glycemic food, with the glycemic load of a three-tbsp serving estimated to be zero.

A single serving (30 gram) has 166 calories, but is low in carbs (only 2.6 gram). Almost half of the carbs (about 1.2 gram) come fubre fiber and the rest from sugar and starch.

2) Fats

Hemp hearts are rich in healthy fats. 30 gram of hemp hearts has almost 15 gram of fat, of which 1.4 gram is saturated fat, 1.6 is monounsaturated fat and 11.4 is polyunsaturated fat (omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids).

Comparatively, it has a greater amount of good fats than in a similar serving of chia or flax seeds. Hemp hearts are also cholesterol-free.

Sprinkle hemp hearts on your smoothie bowl for added healthy fats and proteins (Image from Pexels @Madison Inouye)

3) Protein

As a plant-based protein option, hemp hearts provide a good amount of preotein.

A three-tbsp serving contains nearly ten grams of protein, which is double the amount of what you’ll find in a similar serving of flax seeds or chia seeds (about five grams each).

Hulled hemp seeds contain all nine essential amino acids.

4) Vitamins and Minerals

An excellent source of magnesium, hemp hearts provide nearly 210 mg or about 50% of your daily needs of this mineral.

A single serving of the seeds also has 13% of the daily iron requirements for adults (2.4 mg). They are also a good source of zinc, providing about 3 mg per serving or about 20% of your daily needs.

Hemp Hearts: Health Benefits

Listed below are some health benefits of having hemp hearts:

1) Improves Cardiovascular Health

Hemp seeds are high in both omega-3 fatty and omega-6 fatty acids.

These two fatty acids are essential for the prevention or reduction of many diseases, including cardiovascular.

Include hemp hearts in your diet for good cardiovascular health (Image from Unsplash @jesse orrico)

2) Lowers Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Hemp seeds are rich in magnesium, a mineral needed by the body to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Magnesium helps the body break down sugars and sn reduce the risk of insulin resistance—a condition that can lead to diabetes.

3) Strong Bones

Calcium and magnesium help the body build stronger bones, and hemp seeds are rich in magnesium.

The National Institute of Health reports that people with a higher intake of magnesium have a higher bone mineral density, which has proven to be important in reducing the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis.

4) Improved Cognitive Function

A preliminary study was conducted on animals to determine the potential benefits offered by hemp seeds in memory and neuroinflammation issues.

Researchers found that hemp seed extracts prevented learning and spatial memory damage from inflammation and improved the damage from induced inflammation in the hippocampus.

However, further studies on humans are needed to confirm the same.

The Bottom Line

Hemp seeds can be an incredibly healthy and nutritious addition to your diet.

They provide healthy fats, adequate amounts of high-quality protein and several minerals. When taken regularly, they can help maintain good health and avoid many diseases.

Hemp seeds contain something called gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). That is an anti-inflammatory omega fatty acid which is unique to these seeds and not found in other common seeds like chia and flax seeds.

There are a variety of ways in which hemp seeds can be included in your diet, such as adding them to pesto or making a pie crust. Hemp hearts may be added to smoothies, cereals, salads, yogurts, granolas, oats, parfaits, sandwiches, etc.

Hemp milk may be used to make smoothies, coffee and other drinks. You just need to understand their flavour profile and be creative with your dishes.

Some people have reported allergies to hemp hearts, so it is advisable to consult a doctor before adding them to your regular diet.

Hemp hearts are free of THC, but hemp seed shells may contain trace amounts of THC (< 0.3%), the active compound in marijuana. People who have had addiction issues with cannabis may want to avoid hemp seeds in any form.

