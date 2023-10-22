Here are 10 healthiest candies to stack up this Halloween 

Healthiest candies are kind of an oxymoron, but as October approaches and Halloween draws near, stores are stocking their shelves with candy assortments for trick-or-treaters. For parents, this season presents a challenge in managing their children's consumption of sugary treats, which can lead to abrupt spikes in blood sugar levels and adverse effects on oral health.

If you are a bit tense about it but also don't want your kids to be devoided of the fun that you have experienced and cherished in childhood, there are a few solutions for you.

Luckily today's big industries are about the health disadvantages of consuming too much sugar, with the peak growth of diabetes among people, and they are bringing new products while keeping in mind, that they are low or completely sugar-free.

Most candies are primarily made of corn syrup (Image via Unsplash/Amit Lahav)

Since candies are primarily composed of corn syrup, it is difficult to completely not involve sugary stuff but rather be compensated by adding nuts and then coated with chocolate, as nuts contain fiber that prevents sugar spikes, by slowing down its absorption in the blood.

Halloween cannot be complete without pumpkins, spooky costumes, trick-or-treaters, and candies, and traditional Halloween sweets are often loaded with sugar with almost no nutrients. However certain brands in the market have developed some of the healthiest candies that are low in sugar and also contain dark chocolate, which is rich in antioxidants. Moreover, they have tried to avoid any artificial coloring, and have extracted natural fruit juices.

Well, if this feels exciting and you are looking for some of the healthiest candies to eat then we have listed some of the healthies candies available in the market, that you can consider buying this Halloween.

10 Healthiest Candies to Eat on Halloween

1) Peanut M&M's

Peanuts are rich in fiber (Image sourced via Amazon)

Probably the most popular known option among the healthiest candies available in the market, which is low in sugar and mainly involves peanuts, which contain protein, fiber, and healthy fats, that can prevent sudden sugar spikes when consumed in large quantities.

2) Snickers

Snickers can be a good hunger snack (Image via Unsplash/Joshua Fernandez)

Snickers are usually considered a hunger snack, that is higher in calories than other candies and makes you full, as it contains protein. It has also less sugar comparatively to the other candies in the market which are mostly sugar, and can be one of the healthiest candies options.

3) Unreal Dark Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Gems

Unreal Dark Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Gems (Image sourced via Amazon)

Very popular on the internet, these chocolate-covered peanut gems will suffice your wish if you want to eat something crunchy. Hence, it is a very clever decision to exchange them with your Halloween candies, for the use of healthy and sustainable ingredients.

4) Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (Image sourced: Amazon)

These cups come with a combination of protein and a small amount of fiber, these can be a perfect option to satisfy your sweet tooth, and also take care of your health, making it one of the healthiest candies.

5) Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (Image sourced via Amazon)

Now think of them like Reeses's Cups, but made of dark chocolate instead. They have almost five grams of less sugar than ordinary Peanut Butter cups, are made of organic ingredients, and are filled with antioxidants from dark chocolate. Now ain't that sound plus plus on healithies candies?

6) SmartSweets Fruity Gummy Bears

SmartSweets Fruity Gummy Bears (Image sourced via Amazon) 3 Musketeers Mini Candy Bars (Image via Amazon)

Gummies are a special favorite of little kids, and they love to chew a chunk of them and go around doors with colorful teeth. But normal gummy bears are sweetened with sugar alcohols, which can cause gut distress, and that is where they come as a savior. The entire bag of 50g just contains just 4 grams of sugar.

7) 3 Musketeers Mini Candy Bars

3 Musketeers Mini Candy Bars (Image sourced via Amazon)

As interesting as the names are, these are light and fluffy candy bars that will satisfy your sugar cravings for sure. Additionally, a bar has just around 24 calories and almost becomes a good snack option.

8) Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almonds

Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almonds (Image sourced via: www.itsmeglutenfree.com)

Almonds are rich sources of fiber, proteins, and healthy fats. These chocolate-dipped almond candies are very low in sugar, and fill you up, often leaving you with a sweet aftertaste. Mixing dark chocolate with almonds makes it one of the healthiest candies.

9) Ghirardelli 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Squares

Ghirardelli 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Squares (Image source via: www.ghirardelli.com)

Dark chocolate is one of the best sources of antioxidants, and giving it to your little ones on trick-or-treaters, can not only benefit them as a brain-boosting agent but also shape their taste buds with lower sugar preferences.

10) Blow Pop

Blow Pop (Image sourced via Amazon)

This is for all those who love to chew on gum, while also the crust of candies. These round little fellows are very low in sugar than other candies, because of having gum in the center, which you can enjoy for a longer time.

These are some of the healthiest candies to eat on Halloween and are easily available in the market and on e-commerce sites. This little decision of tracking our sugar intake, and introducing our kids to a low-sugar lifestyle can be a very healthy step towards teaching them about self-care and how less can often be more.