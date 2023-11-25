Here Are 7 Major Benefits Of Buttermilk and Precaution To Take

The benefits of Buttermilk have been identified from the very ancient days when traditionally, the milk was churned to extract solid fats, and the remaining liquid was known as Buttermilk. It can be also made by blending curd and water, to make out that semi-thick chilled juice to be enjoyed during summer.

In India, it is known as 'chaas', and has been consumed in households from olden times, for its numerous health benefits. Buttermilk today, which is commercially available is made by fermenting no-fat milk with bacteria that produces lactic acid.

Buttermilk is highly nutritious in nature, and being a dairy product, it is high in calcium, riboflavin, and vitamin B12. Just 100 ml of buttermilk provides 40 calories of energy, however, due to its high sodium content, drinking too much buttermilk can cause digestion issues, especially for people with lactose intolerance.

Though buttermilk is sold separately in the market with good bacteria for gut health and refreshment, the benefits of buttermilk can also be found when it is used as an ingredient for baking, bread, cakes, and bakeries.

Here we list below, 7 major benefits of buttermilk, and how much can it be beneficial for your skin.

Benefits of Buttermilk

1) Can Strengthen Strong Bones

(Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Extracted from milk, Buttermilk is a very good source of calcium and phosphorus, as well as rich in Vitamin D and Vitamin K2 which are very effective for increasing bone health, and preventing bone-related diseases. Not just bones, but also the calcium present in buttermilk can promote healthy teeth which will ultimately contribute to oral health.

2) May help with Maintaining Cholesterol

(Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Studies have shown that the benefits of Buttermilk consumed regularly, along with a balanced diet can significantly lower the level of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body, and continuing it consistently for some time can reduce the overall cholesterol level in patients. It is mainly due to the presence of Sphingolipid compounds which inhibit the absorption of cholestrol in the gut.

3) Improves Gut Health

(Image via Pexels/Badulescu Badulescu)

The benefits of Buttermilk lie in the fact that it contains healthy bacteria that act as probiotics. The presence of healthy bacteria in our gut is what helps to digest our food. A lot of times, these healthy bacteria reduce in number because of external factors such as taking strong medicines or having ill health. The probiotics resupply the needed among good bacteria in the body.

4) Improves Oral Health

(Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

The benefits of Buttermilk and similar dairy products are that they have anti-inflammatory properties, whose consumption can protect the mouth from rashes and mouth ulcers, that are caused by inflammation. The presence of periodontics protects the mouth from several inflammatory diseases, that may cause blisters or a burning mouth.

5) Controls Sugar Levels

(Image via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

According to studies, drinking a measured amount of buttermilk every day with a balanced diet can help to control blood sugar levels, by reducing the accumulation of bad cholesterol, which can significantly help people with high cholesterol levels. People with high cholesterol are prone to heart diseases and strokes, hence buttermilk can be an effective addition.

6) Easy to Digest for Lactose Intolerant people

(Image via Pexels/Alexas Fotos)

Another one of the benefits of Buttermilk is that its lactose content is easier to digest as compared to other dairy products. Lactose is the natural sugar found in dairy products and people with lactose intolerance don't have the enzyme to break the sugar. Buttermilk already has the bacteria needed to break down the sugar, which converts lactose into lactic acid, making it easily absorbable by the body.

7) Provides Energy

(Image via Pexels/Leon Ardho)

Being a dairy product, buttermilk has riboflavin, which is vital for the production of energy in the body as it regulates the body's amino acids, which make up proteins in the body. Hence, a glass of Buttermilk will give you that extra push of energy, to go through the day.

Though Buttermilk is easily absorbable and even lactose-intolerant people can digest it, but it's important to remember that it's still a dairy product. It has a significant amount of sodium content, making it a risk factor for people with high blood pressure. Also, it is high in calories so people running on a calorie-deficit diet need to take note of it.