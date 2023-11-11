Here is how you can get rid of a Barometric Pressure Headache 

Barometric Pressure Headache or weather pains are associated with meteoropathy, a phenomenon linked to pains and headaches with changes in atmospheric pressure, humidity changes, Barometric drops, and such. Barometric Pressure Headaches are a notorious phenomena that occur in a large number of individuals. Let’s see how to tackle the conditions and suggest you steps so that you can prevent barometric pressure headaches.

Barometric Pressure Headaches due to weather

(Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Barometric Pressure Headaches resemble migraines that are different from ordinary headaches for it is accompanied by myriad additional symptoms. But yes, weather change can indeed affect your health and disorient spatial perception sending you spinning mad.

An older study regarding Barometric Pressure Headaches suggested the effect of weather change directly where 39 of 77 individuals were found reactive to barometric pressure changes. However, 48 of the participants reported that they believed their headaches were affected by the weather.

Similarly, a Japanese study put on 28 people with a headache diary for a year concluded in finding Barometric pressure headaches and their frequency were affected by changes in weather pressure from the previous day increasing or decreasing.

Some individuals are more reactive to Barometric pressure changes, which can affect under slightest falls or rise too, this is a health-concerning condition. Barometric pressure headaches are also a risk for people with a history of frequent migraines.

The symptoms of Barometric Pressure Headaches are similar to normal headaches, additionally accompanied by sensitivity to light, eye pain, vomiting, nausea, and a sense of disorientation.

Similarly, a 2023 article from the American Headache Society published the correlation of barometric pressure headaches with low atmospheric pressure and humidity.

Why does Barometric Pressure change cause headaches?

(Image via Pexels/mikoto.raw Photographer)

Barometric Pressure Headaches are the result of the difference between the outside barometric pressure and the air in your body's sinuses that in general, cause disturbance and disorientation often resulting in pain and primarily headaches. Your sinuses are filled with air of certain pressure, this colliding with the drop in atmospheric pressure makes your blood vessels constrict and let the Trigeminal nucleus’s neurons act.

Barometric pressure headaches can be the reason behind severe nausea, pain in the temples, dizziness, and sometimes medically fatal instances that you might encounter with vehicles going uphill, coming down, or in airplanes, etc.

Barometric Pressure Headaches Treatment

(Image via Pexels/Pranidchakan Boonrom)

How long do barometric pressure headaches last? Typically observed it lasts anywhere from four hours to five days depending on the environment you live in and other factors. While normally barometric pressure headaches are not alarming or fatal, if pain persists and severe headaches last, one should seek medical help.

Common remedies for Barometric pressure headaches would include avoiding alcohol consumption, tobacco, and high-sugar foods that act as triggers. Staying hydrated helps to be precautious to barometric headaches.

(Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

OTC medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, acetaminophen, Sumatriptan, rizatriptan, etc. are helpful against barometric pressure headaches yet it is advised to take your doctor’s prescription for help.

Substances such as beta-blockers, Botox, and magnesium have been found to reduce barometric pressure headaches, but not much usage and research lies in the area. It is best to seek medical treatment.

Thus, it is recommended for people suffering from Barometric Pressure Headaches to take steps against oncoming issues, stay hydrated, and consume a healthy diet. People with a history of barometric pressure headaches should seek medical attention if worsens.