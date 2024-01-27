Here is what can happen if you stop drinking milk

Not everyone likes a glass of cow's milk. This is because not everyone can digest this dairy beverage or other dairy products properly. This product is a great source of calcium and vitamins. Most doctors or nutritionists would not recommend giving up on this product completely until you have an allergy or want to shift to a completely vegan diet.

Recent studies have shown that milk is rich in saturated fats. This leads to more heart diseases, Alzheimer's, diabetes, breast cancer, and many other diseases. As a child, all of us must have drank a lot of milk in our school days. The dairy industry has also promoted milk very greatly. However, most of the facts about milk are misleading and we can easily get nutrients and calcium from other foods.

Let us now see what will happen to our bodies if we stop drinking milk.

Positives of not drinking milk

Not consuming or drinking dairy products can lead to weight loss(Image by Total Shape/Unsplash)

Improved Skin : This product has hormones that can react to hormones in our body and increase the amount of sebum, which can cause clogged pores. Cutting dairy from the diet can improve the quality of skin.

: This product has hormones that can react to hormones in our body and increase the amount of sebum, which can cause clogged pores. Cutting dairy from the diet can improve the quality of skin. Stable and balanced moods : When any individual quits dairy products there are fewer mood swings. When hormones such as estrogen and progesterone present in this dairy beverage react with our hormones, it can cause unstable and fluctuating moods.

: When any individual quits dairy products there are fewer mood swings. When hormones such as estrogen and progesterone present in this dairy beverage react with our hormones, it can cause unstable and fluctuating moods. No Acne: The protein in this beverage, triggers insulin, which can form androgens that can lead to very bad acne. Therefore quitting is a better choice if you want to avoid acne.

The protein in this beverage, triggers insulin, which can form androgens that can lead to very bad acne. Therefore quitting is a better choice if you want to avoid acne. Less Headache : Not consuming this dairy product can lessen headaches and migraine in many cases. If you are someone who is suffering daily from these issues, then cutting down is an option.

: Not consuming this dairy product can lessen headaches and migraine in many cases. If you are someone who is suffering daily from these issues, then cutting down is an option. Reduces bloating: This beverage and other dairy products can cause bloating. Most of us lose our natural ability to digest this product and many of us are lactose intolerant. Therefore it is hard for us to digest milk. Therefore drinking milk can make us feel bloated.

This beverage and other dairy products can cause bloating. Most of us lose our natural ability to digest this product and many of us are lactose intolerant. Therefore it is hard for us to digest milk. Therefore drinking milk can make us feel bloated. Weight loss: This can contribute to weight loss as dairy beverages are high in calories and cutting down on them can promote weight loss

Downsides of quitting milk

Can lead to a weaker gut(Image by CDC/Unsplash)

Less immunity : Quitting milk can create a vitamin B12 deficiency. B12 helps in fighting bacteria and strengthening the immune system. Lacking this vitamin will make us weaker and will make us more susceptible to all kinds of diseases.

: Quitting milk can create a vitamin B12 deficiency. B12 helps in fighting bacteria and strengthening the immune system. Lacking this vitamin will make us weaker and will make us more susceptible to all kinds of diseases. Lack of protein : There will be a lack of protein. The protein derived from dairy is the best and the easiest form of protein. Therefore, the protein intake has to be taken into consideration and has to be substituted with other protein-rich foods.

: There will be a lack of protein. The protein derived from dairy is the best and the easiest form of protein. Therefore, the protein intake has to be taken into consideration and has to be substituted with other protein-rich foods. Calcium and Vitamin D deficiency : Calcium is essential for bone health and the teeth. Vitamin D supports bone health, decreases inflammation, and has many other benefits. Cutting down on dairy can cause these deficiencies and can make us weaker overall.

: Calcium is essential for bone health and the teeth. Vitamin D supports bone health, decreases inflammation, and has many other benefits. Cutting down on dairy can cause these deficiencies and can make us weaker overall. Missing out on essential nutrients : Dairy is an important part of any diet and quitting dairy or dairy products can make us miss out on essential nutrients which are needed by our bodies on an everyday basis.

: Dairy is an important part of any diet and quitting dairy or dairy products can make us miss out on essential nutrients which are needed by our bodies on an everyday basis. Unhealthy gut: Eliminating dairy and dairy products can affect the gut and can lead to a weaker gut because of the lack of vitamins A, D, zinc, and protein.

What are the alternatives?

There are many alternatives(Image by Franki Chamaki/Unsplash)

If you want to stop consuming milk, then you should consider replacing it with nuts, leafy greens, and other vegetables and fruits. To substitute for the deficit in nutrients that is caused by quitting this product, here are some of the other milk types:

Almond

Cashew

Coconut

Hemp

Soy

Oat.

If you are looking to cut down on dairy products and eliminate them, there are multiple options available on the market. Switching to plant-based dairy products can be a healthy choice. Dairy is important for your bone health so before quitting, consider contacting a professional.