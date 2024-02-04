Here is everything you need to know about coriander seeds

If you belong to an Indian household, you must have heard about coriander seeds. In India, it is called 'Dhaniya.'

Coriander seeds are mainly used with other spices, to prepare several dishes. It adds taste and flavor to almost every food that it is added to while preparing. Coriander powder is very commonly used when we cook food on our own. The coriander seeds are dried and then crushed to obtain this powder.

As you know from the taste, coriander seeds make the meals delicious. They also add nutritional value to the foods. It is an aromatic herb, and is easily available and highly used throughout the globe.

Apart from adding it as a spice, coriander water is used for diabetes and weight management, coriander tea is used to relieve cramps and stomach pain, and coriander oil is applied to joints and any other bone or muscle-related pain.

What are coriander seeds?

Coriander seeds come from this plant. (Image by Chandan Chaurasia/Unsplash)

Coriander seeds, as we all know, are derived from the fruits of this plant. One fruit contains two seeds, which when dried are used. They are heated or roasted dry to make them more flavorsome.

What are coriander seeds used in?

Coriander is used for aromatherapy (Image by Chelsea Shapouri/Unsplash)

Used in ayurveda

To make all kinds of curry

In soups and broths for flavor

In Mexican salsa

Herbal or medicinal tea

To make pickles

For aromatherapy

What are the coriander seed health benefits?

Coriander for flawless skin (Image by Brooke Lark/Unsplash)

Here are some benefits of consuming these seeds.

1. Boosts immunity: These seeds are known to boost immunity as they are rich in Vitamins A, C, and E.

2. Good skin: Coriander can absorb the extra oil in the skin and provide oil-free skin. The vitamins and minerals in these seeds also act as anti-inflammatories and antifungals. It can also treat sunburns and stop skin aging.

3. Good gut health: If you are wondering about how to improve your gut health, then adding coriander to your diet, is the right way to go. The fiber in the leaves of this plant, can improve digestion and alter the gut bacteria positively.

4. Reduces acidity: Having coriander in your diet can lessen your acidity. Acidity can also create acne and redness in the skin. Applying coriander on them can help to lessen and get rid of this issue.

5. Monitors and regulates good blood sugar levels: Having coriander can release and enhance insulin activity in the body. People who are suffering from blood sugar can keep it in check by having coriander daily.

Benefits of coriander seed water

Coriander water is yummy (Image by Kike Salazar/Unsplash)

Drinking water infused with coriander or its seeds can help you beat the heat in the upcoming summer season. It detoxes the kidneys and helps them to function better. Drinking this water can help to eliminate joint and knee pain.

Gas and constipation are also reduced. It has also been shown to get rid of stress. So if you have a very stressful day, drink a glass of this water, instead of going for your go-to drink. Many of the health benefits of the seeds, as mentioned before, are also the same as drinking coriander seed water.

Coriander is mostly safe when consumed orally. Add it to all your dishes for the added health benefits. However, use in moderation to prevent allergies or any possible side effects.