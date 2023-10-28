Here is what happens when you eat too much spicy food

Everyone experiences a sudden watering in their mouth when we see or even hear about spicy food.

When it comes to food, most people like it hot; the hotter, the better. Social media feeds are filled with videos of people eating the spiciest mouth-watering foods, and competitions of people eating spicy chicken wings and trying Ghost Chilly get many views.

However, have we ever tried to think, what happens in the body when we eat too much spicy food, except for the mouth burning and stomach aching part?

Though spicy foods may look delicious to eat, numerous cases have been observed regarding health effects. Peppers are hot because of the presence of an oil-based substance called capsaicin, the more of it, the hotter the pepper becomes.

Ghost Pepper, Naga Viper and Carolina Reaper are considered some of the hottest peppers in the world that are taken by people to eat in a challenge.

However, consuming too much hot foods can damage not just the stomach, but a documented case, a man ruptured his esophagus after having ghost pepper.

Hence, it's always better to take precautions before going too hot, especially when you're not used to it. Here in this article, we talk about all the harmful effects of spicy food that you may experience if you like it served hot.

Negative effects of eating spicy food

Too much hot food can have negative health effects (Image via Unsplash/PhotographyCourse)

Some people have more tolerance for spicy food than others, either because of genetics or upbringing.

Some are born with fewer receptors of capsaicin while others over time develop a higher tolerance for capsaicin.

While some people can eat more spicy food, most face health issues if they continue to eat spicy food. People who are not used to spicy food and people suffering from gastrointestinal issues are highly prescribed not to eat too spicy food.

We feel heat and sweat very much while eating spicy food. That's because the presence of capsaicin triggers the heat receptors in the skin, signaling the nervous system and making the body feel it's overheating.

1) Risk of heartburn

Capsaicin increases heart risks (Image via Pexels/Francesco Ungaro)

The presence of capsaicin inflames our receptors, which ends up increasing body temperature. Regularly eating heavy quantities of spicy food may result in heartburn and other reflex diseases.

2) Stomach pain

Hot food increases stomach pain (Image via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Stomach pain is one of the most common symptoms you're likely to experience if you're too used to eating spicy food.

An upset stomach may lead to other problems like digestive discomfort and stomach burning.

3) Chest pain

Eating spicy can lead to cardiovascular distress (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Too much od spicy eating foods may result in chest pain and chest inflammation, which can lead to problems in breathing.

Cardiovascular distress is usually caused by the gastritis formed after eating foods that are too hot.

4) Headaches and risk in stress level

The presence of endorphins increases stress levels (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Endorphins are released when we eat too hot food due to the presence of capsaicin.

Endorphins are hormones responsible for stress. Hence, eating pepper-hot foods may lead to headaches and increase stress level.

5) Cause of rashes

Skin inflammation can cause blisters and rashes (Image via Unsplash/Addy Mae)

Due to the presence of capsaicin, the body heats up when we eat too many peppers.

That results in skin inflammation, which persists for a long time and can result in rashes, and even blisters.

6) Burning diarhheoa

Hot food may disrupt bowel movements (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Eating too much hot food can disrupt bowel movement, and due to inflammation, the person can experience severe stomach pain and burning diarrhea, which can end up in dehydration and fatigue.

7) Increased sweating

Capsaicin triggers heat receptors (Image via Unsplash/ Andres Ayrton)

The presence of capsaicin triggers heat receptors in the body, making the nervous system believe that the body is overheating.

To cool down the body, the brain releases signals to active cooling mechanisms. That's why we sweat too much while we eat foods that are too hot.

8) Burning sensation in mouth

A burning sensation in the mouth can lead to distress (Image via Pexels/Arina Krasnikova)

Our lips turn red when we eat spicy food because of an allergic reaction that causes a burning sensation in the mouth. That can be distressing if the burning persists for a long time.

9) Increased chances of stomach ulcers

Hot food can cause stomach ulcers (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

The entire body heats up due to the release of capsaicin, which raises the temperature inside of the body.

Too much heat can lead to the formation of gastric acid in thte stomach, which may result in stomach ulcers.

10) Bad cholesterol and obesity

May increase chances of obesity and weight gain (Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Studies have shown that people eating hot food regularly have increased chances of getting bad cholesterol, which may lead to obesity.

11) Gastritis

Gastritis can cause a burning stomach (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

A bloated stomach is one of the most common distress anyone can face after eating a spicy meal, due to the formation of gastric acid in the stomach.

If it persists for a long time, it can cause ulcers in the stomach lining and can lead to gastricitis.

12) Painful vomiting

Burning vomiting can be excessively painful. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

The formation of too much gastric acid can lead to violent vomiting, which can burn the esophagus and throat, which can be too painful.

If you are facing any of these severe symptoms, it's best to take immediate care.

In case you're just facing a burning mouth and watering eyes, the most common thing people do is reach for a glass of water.

However, that's the most wrong thing we do. Capsaicin is an oil-based substance, so water will only exacerbate the effect by spreading it all over the mouth. The best way to calm down that inflammation is to eat a loaf of bread, and drink lemonade or milk.

While too much hot food is harmful, eating hot food occasionally can boost heart health and reduce the risk of cancer.

So don't hesitate if that bowl of curry at your favorite restaurant on a weekend feels delicious. Eating in moderation won't affect your health.