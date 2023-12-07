Here are the Holiday Workout Exercises for your Weekends 

In the daily hustle of life, holiday workout becomes a big necessity, as it gets very hard to maintain a consistent fitness routine. A holiday workout can help us to effectively use our weekends and holidays to let our bodies stay in shape. It will not only help us stay active during holidays but can also add an energizing experience to our mundane regular days.

Here in this article, we will try to give you a versatile and time-efficient holiday workout routine that will keep your holidays fit and full of enthusiasm.

Why should one do holiday workout ?

A holiday workout can help both types of people - the ones who don't get time to exercise regularly during weekends, and also the ones who work out regularly but also need an extra kick on the days when they are not hitting the gym or are in a vacation.

Being physically healthy can have a major effect on your mental health and hence, adding a holiday workout to your lifestyle will not only help you to stay physically fit but will also keep the mind healthy, which will enable us to have more focus on our work.

The Full-Body Holiday Workout

Step 1: Warm Up and Stretch

This is probably the most crucial part of starting the workout which is to prepare the muscles for the main workout session. Stretching the muscles will release their stiffness, which will prevent the risks of injury, and will also enhance our performance for further workouts. Doing warmups for at least 5-10 minutes will increase heart rate which will ensure a free flow of energy.

Stretching is the first important step (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

Step 2: Strength Training

Strength training is when we hit particular muscle groups and work on multiple muscles. Including compound exercises such as pushups, squats, lunges etc, and then adding up weight lifting or bodyweight training can show significant results. It will not only develop core strength but will also enhance mind-muscle connection, which will improve your stability.

Pushups are very important for increasing bodyweight strength (Image via Pexels/mike gonzalez)

Step 3: Cardio

Cardio is one of the best ways to burn calories and improve endurance, while you are at home, and don't have many types of equipment. Just go out for jogging or just a run. To increase the intensity, you can go for jumping ropes, and particularly go for high-intensity interval training HIIT (exercises).

1) Jumping Ropes: To get the best out of jumping ropes, continuously do it for one minute non-stop, and then take 30 seconds of rest. Continue this for 15-20 minutes, and you will soon see your body heating up and sweating. This is the best holiday workout to do. All you need is a jumping rope.

Jumping ropes are known for their effectiveness in losing calories (Image via Pexels/cotton-bro studio)

2) Sprinting: Sprinting is running, but here it is more intense. To do sprinting, start a run continuously as fast as you can for 45 seconds to a minute, and then have 20-30 seconds of rest. Continue to do this five to seven times, in intervals. This will completely drench you with sweat which is highly effective in burning fat.

Sprinting burns calories with its intensity (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

3) Mountain Climbers: To do mountain climbers, start by doing the plank position, with the core engaged. Then slowly take your right knee towards your chest and stretch it back out. While pushing out the right knee, bring your left knee towards your chest, and then vice versa.

Keep on repeating this, in a circular motion as fast as you can for 20 seconds, which will be followed by 10 seconds of rest. This holiday workout is effective in burning stomach fats.

Mountain Climbers is an underrated effective exercise (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

4) Skaters: To do skaters, stand with your feet shoulder width apart, along with arms by your side. Then hinge at the hip, and tip your right shin with your left hand. While you are standing, jump sideways, landing on your foot.

As you land, hinge forward to tap your left shin, with your right hand. Repeat this for 20 seconds, then follow it up with 10 seconds of rest.

Skaters heat you very fast(Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

5) Burpees: To do burpees, first stand straight on a yoga mat with your feet at shoulder length. Then squat down just like push-ups, but here place your hands flat on the floor inside your feet. Stretch your legs back just like the pushup position, squeezing your shoulder blades, abs and glutes.

Make sure that your feet are slightly wider than the shoulder width. Start to hold in this position for 20-30 seconds and then gradually increase the duration followed by 10-15 seconds of rest.

Burpees are similar to Plank (Image via Pexels/RDNE Stock project)

Step 4: Relaxing and Easy Stretch

End your holiday workout session by cooling down the body and relaxing the muscles. Lay down on a yoga mat, and do a cobra stretch for 10-15 seconds, then relax, close your eyes, and take deep breaths. This will completely stretch the body, relieving the major muscle groups, and reducing the soreness.

Doing the holiday workout will not only make your free day more productive, but it will also ensure your mental well-being. A good holiday workout regime relieves anxiety and stress from the body, while also ensuring the body is in shape.

The main goal is not to do everything perfectly, but rather to take little steps every day towards self-growth, that will show significant benefits in the long run. Most of these workouts need no extra equipment and can be done almost everywhere. They will calm both the body and mind which will make you feel more relieved for the rest of the day.

So, why wait? Start this weekend with a holiday workout and start enjoying its benefits.