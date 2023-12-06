Here Is What You Need To Know About Gestational Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes also known as Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is a form of diabetes that occurs in pregnancy, where blood sugar levels become high during pregnancy. This condition affects women around the 24th week of pregnancy and may cling on even after childbirth, and may affect both the mother and the baby. Hence, it is very important to understand the early signs of it, to make the necessary diagnosis in time.

In this article, we will try to place before you the major warning signs of gestational diabetes, and possible precautions to take.

Signs Of Gestational Diabetes

Though the exact origin behind it cannot be fully understood, hormonal changes during pregnancy are the possible reasons behind it. During pregnancy, the placenta produces certain hormones that can interfere with the normal release of insulin which can interfere with the normal absorption of blood sugar levels, which can lead to insulin resistance. This disrupts the pancreas to produce enough insulin, which leads to gestational diabetes.

Women over the age of 25 with obesity are at high risk of developing this condition. If anyone in the family had suffered earlier from the disease, they should take precautions. Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) are also at an increased risk. It is also likely to reappear again, in the future, and hence, a proper treatment should be taken.

Prevention Measure For Gestational Diabetes

Little changes and adjustments in daily lifestyle can significantly help in earlier prevention. It is a multi-faceted approach that should be taken to ensure the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby.

1) Maintaining a Healthy Diet

A well-balanced diet is crucial to not only managing gestational diabetes but also diabetes in general. Taking care of what you eat during pregnancy, is not just important for the mother but also for the baby. Carbohydrate intake should be monitored regularly, and hence it is good for the mother to consult a medical dietician, to craft a diet plan, that meets all the requirements for nutrition, while also controlling blood sugar levels.

2) Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

Monitoring blood sugar levels daily is one of the most crucial factors in managing this condition. It is very wise to keep a glucose monitor handy at home and keep track every day. Gynecologists suggest specific target ranges of fasting, however, it should be completely done, with proper medical consultation. Self-diagnosis can be very dangerous.

3) Mild Regular Exercises

The mother mostly stays at rest during pregnancy, and hence moderate exercise regularly is necessary to maintain blood sugar levels. However, it is very necessary to consult the appointed doctor to start any exercise. The doctor can structure a balanced routine, that ensures proper precautions and safety for both the mother and the baby.

4) Prescripted Medications

Lifestyle adjustments can help with gestational diabetes to an extent, but it may not be enough in certain situations. When blood sugar levels go to a certain extent, medications such as insulin come into context. Additional insulins provide additional support, to manage it effectively, however, only the physician can decide when medications are needed or not.

Gestational Diabetes Treatment

It is typically diagnosed through a glucose tolerance test, typically between the 24th and 28th weeks of pregnancy. Advanced age of pregnancy can increase the chance of conceiving the disease and hence, detecting earlier signs and taking care of it becomes essential.

Gestational diabetes can cause certain challenges during pregnancy, however, one should not panic. Adjustments in daily lifestyle and careful monitoring can help significantly to take control of its risks. A well-balanced diet for the mother, moderate exercise with proper consultation of a medical professional, during the early stages can help to prevent the disease and ease the phase of pregnancy. This will ensure a healthy delivery, taking care of both the mother and the child.