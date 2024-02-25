Here's how you can get rid of Crusty Ears

Crusty ears can often be very irritating, mainly occurring due to skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. It can have numerous causes, some as simple as not having enough earwax for hydration or cleaning your ears too much.

The condition can be connected to skin allergies, and other dry skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Most of it can be easily treated with basic medications including steroid creams, eardrops with gentle cleaning and others. It can also produce discomfort and awkwardness in public, because of the appearance of loose, dry flakiness of skin in and around the ear, along with the constant itchiness.

In this article, we will present before you some of the different reasons responsible for causing dry and crusty ears and will try to find effective treatments, and steps one can take to prevent crusty ears.

Causes Of Crusty Ears

Crusty Ears can be the result of dry skin conditions that also affect other parts of the body. This may also include exposure to skin with harsh products mainly containing paraben, or can also include possible skin conditions.

Some of the major causes that lead to crusty ears are as follows:

Crusty ears can be the cause of several other diseases (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Psoriasis: Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that causes the skin cells to replicate faster than they are shed. This results in dry, scaly patches with underlying redness, that mainly affects the outer parts of the ears, scalp and neck. This results in making the skin itchy.

Eczema: This condition mainly happens in the ear canal and can be extremely itchy and irritating. If it is not treated in time, it can also spread to the nose and scalp.

Exposure To Extreme Weather Conditions: When one is exposed to extreme hot or cold weather for a long time, and it is not cured, it can make the sky dry out. If the temperature is too warm or if the air is too dry, or even humid, it can lead to crusty ears.

Exposure To Harsh Products: When the skin is exposed to harsh soaps and cleaners that contain strong chemicals such as paraben, it may contribute to dryness, stripping the oil from your skin. Direct exposure to duplicate perfumes and too many hot baths can dry out your skin.

Dermatitis: Dermatitis is a condition that causes skin inflammation. Different forms of dermatitis can be the result of allergic reactions towards skin-cleaning and shampoos. They can also lead to numerous cases of dermatitis such as dandruff.

Allergies: Some people who have certain skin allergies are more likely to have crusty ears. For example, if someone is allergic to nickel or silver, they can develop dry and crusty ears if they wear earrings made from those metals.

Harsh skin products can often lead to irritating ears (Image via Pexels/Diana Polekhina)

Other common causes that lead to crusty ears can be exposure to harsh sunlight, swimming in a pool with chlorinated water, dehydration, smoking and excessive stress. Also, someone facing chronic skin diseases may feel dry and irritated ears. People undergoing these conditions may experience dandruff and powdery scales behind their ears.

The treatment for crusty ears may vary from the symptoms and their causes. If you live in a dry environment, then you can use home remedies, along with hydration and proper moisturization to cure your dry eyes. Try looking at the composition in your soap, shampoo, and other skin products for any harsh chemicals, and change them to mild, skin-friendly products.

Dermatologist treatment can safely cure dry ears (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

If still your dry ears and irritation are not getting treated, then it can be a symptom of some underlying skin diseases, and hence consulting a professional dermatologist will be the best option. Properly prescribed medication can easily make your crusty ears go away.