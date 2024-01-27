Here’s everything you need to know about thoracic outlet syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) occurs due to pain or swelling because of compression at the thoracic outlet. This outlet is present between the lower neck and the upper chest. There are three types of TOS - neurogenic, venous, and arterial. Identifying this disease is hard and can only be done through a full body test and clinical diagnosis.

Because of the thoracic outlet syndrome, there is compression of the neurovascular bundle, which comes out of the thoracic outlet. The thoracic outlet is a narrow space between the collarbone and the top rib. Muscles and nerves run through this outlet along with blood vessels. When there is any kind of extra pressure on them, it causes pain and this pain can be thoracic outlet syndrome.

Causes of the thoracic outlet syndrome

Pregnancy can be a major cause of TOS in women(Image by Freestocks/Unsplash)

There can be many causes of thoracic outlet syndrome. A few of them are listed below:

Obesity : Obesity can be a major cause, as gaining extra weight can put more pressure on the nerves and muscles that hold the collarbone.

: Obesity can be a major cause, as gaining extra weight can put more pressure on the nerves and muscles that hold the collarbone. Bad posture : Holding the head in a forward position or dropping the shoulders can cause damage to the thoracic outlet. These weak shoulder muscles can contribute to poor posture.

: Holding the head in a forward position or dropping the shoulders can cause damage to the thoracic outlet. These weak shoulder muscles can contribute to poor posture. Anatomical defects from birth : Some people are born with an extra rib or a smaller outlet. This causes TOS in them as it cannot hold the weight properly.

: Some people are born with an extra rib or a smaller outlet. This causes TOS in them as it cannot hold the weight properly. Injuries : Injuries in the gym or repetitive injuries while playing any sports can cause TOS. Whiplash or sudden trauma to the neck or any such injuries can cause tissue and muscle damage and lead to TOS.

: Injuries in the gym or repetitive injuries while playing any sports can cause TOS. Whiplash or sudden trauma to the neck or any such injuries can cause tissue and muscle damage and lead to TOS. Pregnancy : During pregnancy, there is an increased body weight. Joints loosen during that time. Joint pressure can lead to TOS.

: During pregnancy, there is an increased body weight. Joints loosen during that time. Joint pressure can lead to TOS. Traumas: Traumas from an accident can leave tissues damaged and can make the bones and the ribs weaker which can lead to TOS.

Symptoms of TOS

TOS can happen because of Trauma from accidents(Image by Tom Jur/Unsplash)

TOS mainly affects mostly active people. It affects the neck, shoulders, hands, and chest, mainly on one side of the body. The symptoms experienced while suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome are:

Changes in skin color (skin turns blue or purple)

Weakness

Numbness

Pain in the arms and shoulder which amplifies when moved

Swelling

Cold feeling because of poor blood circulation

Problem in gripping

Tingling feeling in fingers

TOS treatment

Physiotherapy can bring relief to TOS(Image by Sincerely Media/Unsplash)

This syndrome can be treated in many ways. Mostly physiotherapy can be started to treat TOS. This can strengthen muscles, improve mobility movement, and posture. In many cases, medications can be used like painkillers to avoid excess pain and anticoagulant medicines to prevent blood clots and help in the case of arterial TOS.

However, in most cases, surgery is needed. Venous bypass, patch angioplasty, and artery bypass are surgeries used to reconstruct a vein that may be damaged and can cause TOS. In very rare cases thoracic outlet syndrome heals on its own.

If you are someone suffering from TOS, then do not wait out thinking it will heal on its own. Seek professional help. If you are an athlete and more prone to thoracic outlet syndrome, then ask your coach and start strength training. Avoid carrying heavy weights or doing heavy tasks that can cause TOS. Be patient and trust the process of healing and physio and you will feel better in no time. Remember that you can beat anything that comes your way, even this syndrome.