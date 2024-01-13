Here's what happens when you eat 10,000 calories a day

Although the 10,000-calorie challenge was inspired by mukbang videos, it gained popularity after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson began uploading huge cheat days via his social media accounts.

A cheat day is often defined as someone eating significant amounts of normally off-limit foods while dieting or adhering to a strict diet and training plan. Bodybuilders and several regular fitness aficionados like cheat days once every week to every month, and many enjoy submitting these types of films to YouTube.

YouTubers are attempting to consume 10,000 calories in just one day in order to please viewers, and the challenge is proving more difficult than it appears.

Celebrities that tried the 10,000-calorie challenge

1) Ryan Lochte

One of the most successful Olympians in American swimming history. With 12 medals, six of which were gold, he became the second-finest male swimmer in the history of the Olympics, trailing only teammate Michael Phelps.

This gigantic meal table appears to be a problem, but it is the food that swimmer Ryan Lochte consumes to power his muscles through the tough daily exercises he does to maintain his elite status. He appears to have served a pair of chickens, a tray of mac and cheese, and an assortment of asparagus.

2) Andre Rush

Andre Rush, a celebrity chef and military combat veteran, consumes 6,000–10,000 calories every day to maintain his weight and power his lifestyle.

Rush, 47, weighs approximately 175 pounds, and while he does not check macros or calories, he attempts to consume 60% protein and 20% carbs and fats.

Rush urges people to understand that his diet is unique to him and would not be suitable for the majority of us.

"Practice what I preach, not what I do, because my lifestyle is different from yours," he said. "I know what to do, but I've also adapted my lifestyle for my body."

3) Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, nicknamed 'The Mountain' in Game of Thrones on HBO, is an imposing figure.

His real-life feats are as impressive as his on-screen presence. Many can still recall Ser Gre­gor Clegane's dramatic scene six years ago in King's Landing, but off-screen, Björnsson has never stopped exce­lling.

In 2016, he surprised everyone, when he announced his daily diet details. They were staggering—a massive 10,000 calorie-intake spread across 12 meals daily.

He shared his diet plan with the fans, which looked like:

What happens when you eat 10,000 calories?

Some people, such as Britain's strongest guy, Eddie Hall, and Olympic swimming star Michael Phelps, consume 10,000 calories each day. They require these calories because rigorous activity is almost a full-time job for them.

Look, eating too much can be tough for anyone. I mean, 10,000 calories is more than quadruple what most people eat. It can really stress out your body, especially parts like your liver and kidneys. These bits suffer when someone tries to take on a 10,000-calorie challenge when feeling stressed.

Eating this many calories in a day means burning those same calories to balance out. To actually lose weight, you'll need to burn off at least 13,500 calories.

Honestly, no level-headed person would tell someone else to eat 10,000 calories daily for a long, long stretch of time.

Unless you're seeking to gain a considerable amount of weight or your job requires hours of rigorous physical work—say, as a professional Olympic swimmer—a daily intake of 10,000 calories might result in doom for your body as it struggles to keep up with all the nutrition you're feeding it.