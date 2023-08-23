Here’s How Sleep Deprivation Affects Your Digestion

Sleep deprivation has been one of the reasons for the surge of certain medical conditions in this generation, but people often miss out on the effect it has on digestion. Just how stress and anxiety can put a toll on the digestive system of a human being, similarly, being deprived of sleep contributes to digestive problems.

Most people in this generation face the issue of not getting enough sleep, which can lead to a disturbed digestive system for most. A bigger threat arises if this trait is passed on to the next generation as it might ruin their ability to digest simple foods.

How Does Sleep Deprivation Affect Your Digestion?

Sleep deprivation (Image via Getty Images)

Digestive sluggishness: Sleep is vital for the proper function of the autonomic nervous system, which oversees various bodily processes, including digestion. Sleep deprivation can perturb this system, resulting in a slowed digestive process. This sluggishness can lead to issues like constipation and bloating as food gradually traverses the gastrointestinal tract.

Stress hormone surge: Insufficient sleep prompts the release of stress hormones, such as cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels can stimulate excess gastric acid production, potentially causing discomfort through conditions like acid reflux and heartburn. These discomforts, in turn, may disrupt sleep further.

Appetite fluctuations: Sleep deprivation can disrupt the equilibrium of hunger-regulating hormones, particularly ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin, responsible for stimulating appetite, tends to surge, while leptin, the signal for fullness, diminishes with sleep deprivation. This hormonal imbalance may drive overeating and unhealthy food choices, resulting in potential digestive discomfort.

Sleep deprivation (Image via Getty Images)

Gut microbiome alterations: Emerging research suggests that sleep plays a role in preserving a balanced gut microbiome, the diverse community of micro-organisms in your digestive system. Sleep deprivation could potentially disturb the composition of this microbiome, potentially leading to gastrointestinal issues and impacting overall health.

Aggravation of IBS symptoms: Sleep deprivation has been associated with the exacerbation of symptoms in individuals grappling with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Those with IBS commonly encounter abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation, all of which can intensify due to sleep deprivation.

Elevated risk of digestive ailments: Prolonged sleep deprivation is linked to an increased susceptibility to various digestive disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and even colorectal cancer.

Sleep deprivation (Image via Getty Images)

Compromised immunity: Sleep is a cornerstone of a robust immune system. Sleep deprivation weakens the immune response, rendering individuals more vulnerable to infections impacting the digestive system, such as food poisoning or gastroenteritis.

Disrupted circadian rhythms: Your digestive system adheres to a circadian rhythm, with fluctuations in digestive enzyme production and gut motility throughout the day. Sleep deprivation can disrupt these rhythms, potentially causing digestive discomfort and irregular bowel movements.

How to Manage Sleep Deprivation for Better Digestion?

Prioritize sleep for healthy digestion: The most effective way to aid your digestive tract is to prioritize and ensure you get enough sleep each night. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep. Create a bedtime routine and stick to a consistent sleep schedule to regulate your body's internal clock.

Sleep deprivation (Image via Getty Images)

Limit stimulants for better digestion: Avoid caffeine and nicotine, especially in the afternoon and evening, as they can disrupt sleep patterns and impact your digestive tract. Also, limit alcohol intake, as it can interfere with the quality of your sleep and stomach.

Mindful eating for good digestion: Be mindful of what you eat close to bedtime. Heavy, spicy, or greasy foods can lead to indigestion and disrupt sleep. Aim to finish eating at least two to three hours before bedtime.

Stay hydrated for digestive health: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and maintain a healthy digestive tract. However, avoid large quantities of liquids close to bedtime to minimize night-time awakenings for bathroom trips.

Sleep deprivation (Image via Getty Images)

Fiber-rich diet for digestive wellness: Include fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. These foods can support healthy digestion and prevent issues like constipation.

Probiotics for digestive balance: Consider incorporating probiotic-rich foods like yogurt or taking probiotic supplements to maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential for digestive health.

Manage stress for digestive comfort: Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to manage stress. Chronic stress can negatively impact digestion, so finding ways to manage stress can benefit your digestive system.

Lastly, engage in regular physical activity, but avoid strenuous exercise close to bedtime. Exercise can promote better digestion and overall digestive health. Overeating, especially close to bedtime, can lead to digestive discomfort. Practice portion control and eat smaller, balanced meals throughout the day to maintain a healthy digestive tract.