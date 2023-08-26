Here's how Matt Rife manages to be shredded all year

One of the most successful comedians of the generation, Matt Rife has gained immense popularity with his sharp humor and jawline. His specials have become a sensation along with his countless TikTok videos being viral around social media.

Gaining over five million followers on Instagram and more than 16 million on TikTok, he has proportionately gained a substantial amount of muscle mass while being shredded most of the time.

This is quite intriguing for people who are in love with his comedic expression to peek into Rife's personal workout routine and diet. Although he often mentions being late in the puberty race, he never showed up on stage with a physique less appealing than he actually is.

Matt Rife's workout

Matt Rife (Image via Instagram)

Being a comedian Matt has to travel across places and meet new people while being the best version of himself. He always mentioned working out to have a greater part of his life than most of the other things. Managing both sides does sound like a problem but definitely it's fun for him.

In an interview, Matt mentioned that he likes to work out before the shows as it keeps him sharp and ready. However, as a part of his humor, he also added that it is so stupid to work out right before performing in front of thousands.

Here is a split Matt likes to follow while working out before the shows:

Alternating incline press: Perform 3 sets consisting of 12 repetitions per arm.

Pullup: Complete 3 sets with a range of 8 to 10 reps.

Zottman-to-reverse Zottman curl: Execute 3 sets with 8 to 10 reps in each set.

Russian twist with a medicine ball: Do 3 sets, with 10 reps on each side in every set.

Loaded plank: Engage in 3 sets, performing 10 reps in each set.

Plank mountain climbers: Carry out 3 sets, with 10 reps per side in each set.

Bulgarian split squat: Complete 3 sets, aiming for 8 to 10 reps per leg in each set.

Matt Rife's diet

It is a part of common knowledge that just by working out you won't get a physique like Matt. Along with working out to the best of his abilities, Matt has always put an emphasis on his diet. The body fat percentage he has implies that he follows a strict diet that includes more protein and fats while the carbohydrate consumption stays moderate.

On social situations, Matt Rife doesn't shy away from cheating a bit on his diet. He loves to treat his taste buds but only when it is in moderation. Another factor about getting a physique like Matt's is supplementation. There are some essential supplements that are needed for building that sort of physique like whey protein, creatine, and BCAAs.

7-day workout routine to get a physique like Matt Rife

Day 1: Chest and Triceps

Bench Press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Chest Flyes: 3 sets x 12-15 reps Tricep Dips: 4 sets x 8-10 reps Tricep Pushdowns: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Skull Crushers: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

Day 2: Back and Biceps

Deadlift: 4 sets x 6-8 reps Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets x 8-10 reps Bent Over Rows: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Seated Cable Rows: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Barbell Bicep Curls: 4 sets x 8-10 reps Hammer Curls: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 3: Legs

Squats: 4 sets x 8-10 reps Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Leg Press: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Lunges: 3 sets x 12-15 reps per leg Calf Raises: 4 sets x 12-15 reps

Day 4: Shoulders and Abs

Military Press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps Lateral Raises: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Front Raises: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Rear Delt Flyes: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Planks: 4 sets x 30-60 seconds Hanging Leg Raises: 3 sets x 12-15 reps

Day 5: Cardio and Active Recovery

Go for a 30-45 minute jog, swim, or bike ride. This helps with fat loss and recovery.

Day 6: Full-Body Strength

Squats: 3 sets x 8-10 reps Bench Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets x 8-10 reps Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets x 8-10 reps Planks: 3 sets x 30-60 seconds

Day 7: Rest

Take a complete rest day to allow your muscles to recover.

As a fan of Matt Rife, you must be pumped up to try out the workout. Remember to focus on your diet and sleep for providing proper nutrition and rest to your body to maximize the results.