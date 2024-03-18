Here’s what you need to know about cervical spondylosis

A medical disorder known as cervical spondylosis is caused by aging and wear and strain on the neck's discs, joints, and bones, specifically the cervical spine. Though it can affect persons of any age, it is a common ailment that usually affects those over 40. The aging process, which causes the cervical spine to degenerate, is the main cause of cervical spondylosis.

Medical professionals may refer to it as arthritis or osteoarthritis of the neck.

Cervical spondylosis can cause stiffness, pain, or aches in the neck. Typically, this condition is symptomless. When they do arise, the symptoms usually go away with time and frequently with nonsurgical care. Occasionally, a physician might advise surgery.

Common causes of cervical spondylosis

Aging is the primary cause. (Image via Pexels)

The primary cause is aging. The cushions between the vertebrae, known as discs, might dry up, swell, or herniate. Increased bone-on-bone contact, pressure, and pinched nerves can result from these alterations.

Since some people's spinal canals are smaller than others, genetic factors may possibly be involved. A faster onset of spondylosis may also result from prior trauma or surgery. Occupations requiring a lot of lifting and poor posture can also potentially aggravate cervical spondylosis.

How does cervical spondylosis manifest?

Here are the common symptoms to look out for:

Neck pain

Stiffness in the neck

Headache

Numbness and tingling in hands

Muscular weakness

Difficulty with coordination

What are the treatment options?

Physical therapy can be helpful. (Image via Pexels)

The exact symptoms and findings that a patient presents with, as well as the location of the afflicted spine, determine the course of treatment for spondylosis. Physical therapy, which strengthens the muscles supporting the spine, and epidural steroid injections, which lessen pain and inflammation, are nearly usually the first steps.

Here are the common treatment options:

Painkillers: To treat pain, doctors may prescribe or recommend over-the-counter or prescription painkillers.

Physical therapy: Physical therapy together with exercise regimens can aid with posture, strength, and flexibility.

Neck braces/collars: To restrict neck mobility and aid in healing, it may occasionally be recommended to wear a neck brace or collar.

Heat/Ice packs: Applying heat or cold packs can help reduce inflammation and pain. This is known as heat or cold therapy.

Injections: Temporary pain and inflammatory relief may be obtained by administering corticosteroid injections directly into the afflicted area.

Surgical intervention might be necessary in cases that are severe or do not respond to conservative therapy methods. A medical expert's advice is essential for receiving an accurate diagnosis and suitable treatment that takes into account unique symptoms and situations.

Risk factors

Aging is the biggest risk factor for cervical spondylosis. The aging process frequently causes alterations in the neck joints, which can lead to this condition. Aging causes bone spurs, dehydration, and disc herniation.

Factors other than aging are:

Neck injuries from work-related tasks such as hard lifting

Keeping your neck in an unpleasant position for extended periods of time

Repeatedly moving your neck in the same way all day long (repetitive stress)

Genetic factors

Obesity

See your doctor right away if you get sudden onset numbness or tingling in your arms, legs, or shoulder. You might want to schedule a visit with your doctor if your pain and suffering begin to interfere with your everyday activities.