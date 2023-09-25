Here's how Symptoms of Liver Disease are Showing Up on Your Face

Liver disease have been a major health concern, with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affecting a substantial portion of the population. In a recent research which was conducted by the Endocrine Society's meeting in Chicago.

The research talked about liver disorders and their potential risks which may be related to cardiovascular health, cancer, and even type 2 diabetes.

The liver is a vital organ in the human body. It plays a crucial role in many metabolic processes which include the filtration of toxins from the blood, the production of bile for the sake of digestion, and also for the purpose of storing energy.

In this article, we will discuss about the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures related to liver diseases.

Understanding more about Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

NAFLD can be due to obesity. (Image by benzoix on Freepik)

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease also known as NAFLD, it is a liver condition that occurs due to the excess of fat in the liver. The main reason behind this is due to unhealthy life choices.

NAFLD can be caused mainly due to obesity and elevated blood sugar levels. These are highly influenced by unhealthy life choices and dietary habits.

What makes NAFLD more dangerous is the fact that in the very initial stages, one cannot really detect NAFLD as it is asymptomatic. The symptoms become visible once the liver functions are deteriorated. Thus early detection is highly crucial in order to take action against it.

Early Symptoms on your face

Yellowing of eyes is associated to Jaundice (Image by peoplecreations on Freepik)

There are certain facial symptoms that can help one detect the presence of liver disease.

Jaundice

Jaundice is the yellowing of the skin and the eyes. It happens when the liver fails to process bilirubin correctly, leading to a yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes.

Redness of the Skin

Liver dysfunction can further cause changes in the skin which include redness to it.

Thread-like Veins

The presence of tiny thread-like veins on the face are evident sign of liver related issues.

Rosacea

Facial bumps (Rosacea) are often signs of liver problems. The bumps are characterized by red, pus-filled bumps on the face.

Waxy Appearance

Liver problems make your skin waxy.

As the liver functions decline the yellowness in facial features increases. This is due to the increase in the levels of bilirubin a brownish-yellow pigment of bile, which is responsible for the yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Prevention is the key

If one suspects problems in the kidney it is better to get medical attention as soon as possible (Image by stefamerpik on Freepik)

Preventing liver diseases is easier now compared to a few decades ago. Here are a few steps that can help in preventing such problems.

Starting a balanced diet. Diet can be the key factor for a healthy lifestyle. A diet filled with fruits and vegetables along with whole grains can help you prevent it.

Reduction in alcohol consumption can also be included in your routine. Excessive alcohol can harm the liver. Controlled consumption can be promoted.

A very important aspect in preventing such conditions is simply being physically active. Regular exercise is critical for maintaining a healthy weight and managing the risks related to NAFLD.

In conclusion, liver disease, notably NAFLD, requires our attention due to its increasing prevalence and associated health risks. By understanding the risk factors associated with it, identifying early symptoms, and making informed lifestyle choices, individuals can protect their liver from dysfunction.