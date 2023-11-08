Here's why a walk after eating can do wonders for your health

Taking a walk after eating when you're out on a date isn't just romantic; it's also great for your overall health.

Adding at least 10,000 steps to your daily fitness regime will be a huge boost to your health. It helps you to lose or maintain your weight and also improves your gut health immensely.

The food may travel through the digestive system faster, as walking aids in absorbing nutrients and accelerating the digestive process. If you choose to walk around your neighborhood park a few times after meals, you can benefit from increased metabolism, improved digestion, and even decreased stress levels.

Benefits of taking a walk after eating

It is advised that you take a walk after eating, even if it is just for 5 minutes, to reap its benefits, which include:

1) Blood sugar regulation

After a meal, doing mild activity, such as going for a quick stroll for two to five minutes, can help reduce blood sugar. Your body may create more insulin if your blood sugar rises frequently after eating, which could eventually raise your risk of type 2 diabetes.

2) Reduced risk of heart disease

Walking after eating is another way to lower blood pressure. One of the main causes of coronary artery disease and stroke is hypertension. Therefore, learning how to lower blood pressure is essential.

It's also a crucial activity recommended to those who are recovering from a heart attack or are diagnosed with heart conditions.

3) Improved digestion

Going for a walk after eating has been demonstrated to enhance digestion by boosting GI motility and lowering gastrointestinal symptoms. Physical activity like walking can help with digestion by stimulating the intestines and the stomach, causing food to pass more quickly.

4) Mood enhancement

Many people feel especially lethargic after eating a heavy meal. Physical activity alters brain chemicals that influence mood.

Exercise improves the flow of oxygen and blood to the brain, causing the production of serotonin and endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, especially if done at a fast enough speed to raise your heart rate.

5) Improved sleep quality

People frequently desire to sleep immediately after eating because they feel tired and bloated. Instead, set aside some time to go for a walk after eating to allow your body to release adequate serotonin levels.

This will not only make you feel lighter, but it will also increase the quality of your sleep.

6) Promotes weight loss

Taking a walk after walking is beneficial for weight loss since it helps you burn calories. You could burn roughly 150 additional calories per day if you added 30 minutes of vigorous walking to your usual regimen, which can mean 10 minutes of walking after each meal.

7) Fight eating disorders.

Many people suffer from eating disorders such as anorexia, binge eating, and bulimia. The sense of guilt that follows a meal is a common issue for people suffering from eating disorders.

Taking a walk after eating might help relieve this emotional struggle, as walking helps burn calories as well as reduce your cortisol levels.

You can maintain or enhance your general health by walking. You can strengthen your bones, lose extra body fat, improve your cardiovascular fitness, and build your muscle strength and endurance in just 30 minutes a day.