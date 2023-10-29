Here is why you should take morning showers every day

Have you ever felt curious about that one friend who takes a morning shower while you wait in bed till the afternoon? Or do you wait till you feel dirty enough?

Noon showers are always considered lazy, while traditionally showers in the morning have been considered one of the best times to take your first shower. Yes, there's enough evidence to consider the morning as one of the best times to take a refreshing shower unless you take a cold shower after a sweat-breaking workout.

A shower is always a stinging and refreshing dose that gets you on your feet and makes you feel lighter and better.

Why to take your morning shower every day

A shower is the best way to start your day. (Image via Unsplash/Maria Orlova)

No time is the perfect time for a shower but taking a shower in the morning gives you a major boost. Here are five reasons why you should opt for a morning shower:

#1 Refreshing and relaxing

A shower can help you relax (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Of all the reasons, the morning is a time of lazy waking, tousled hair, dry face, wet eyes, and sore muscles and skin, which provides all the more reasons for a good shower right after.

A shower not only allows your cramped physique to relax for better movement but makes you feel refreshing and energized. That keeps you refreshed for the rest of the day, making you feel more active and overall powerful, releasing good endorphins nesting in your muscles throughout the day.

#2 Boosts skin health

Shower can boost your skin health. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

The skin is a beautiful layer needing your care to bear the stress throughout the day. Taking a shower in the morning releases immuno-boosters which help let the skin glow and balance oils helping battle acne and clearing sebum pores.

People with acne-prone skin can benefit extremely well from a good shower in the morning. It helps reduce the excess oil attracting dust particles, preventing the over-active pores from generating pimples on the face. Now, that's an exciting reason to take a shower in the morning.

#3 Better hair

Exfoliates oily scalp (Image via Pexels/Vitória Santos)

An extremely oily scalp is a nuisance and the day’s dust collected alongside the sweat allows the building of DHT (Di-Hydro testosterone).

That's partially responsible for hair loss, and the stress on the scalp further aggravates the problem. A shower later in the day is not the best aid in avoiding this issue.

Thus, a morning shower is the best friend in this situation, which helps wash the overnight collected scalp and helps keep it active and fresh. That means avoiding excess dust accumulating in the pores, leading to better hair growth and shine.

#4 Muscle soreness and relief

A good shower relaxes muscle soreness (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Working out is a portion of everyday life, a lifestyle for the betterment of health in the long run.

A good workout can leve the muscles sore for the next day, at times accompanied by muscle cramps or painful stretches if the workout was heavy. No one likes to face a painful body stretching in the morning.

A morning shower again becomes an aid against this issue, preferably a warm water shower. Many lifestyle influencers prefer taking an ice bath in the morning right after waking up.

That's because the water helps contract the skin and sit well on the muscles while providing an instantaneous jolt throughout the day for active functioning and movement of the body. For every healthy individual, it's a must.

#5 Releasing toxins

Releases toxins from the body (Image via Pexels/Sarah Chai)

From the time you sleep till you take up, the body accumulates toxins released through inactive physiological functioning within the body.

It helps clear out wastes and harmful materials collected in the body during your inactive resting period. It extends to bowel movements and sweat glands, building toxins waiting to be released.

A morning shower can help release major wastes, rendering the body reactive, cells back to work, leading to a healthier body.

So, there you have it, all the more reasons why you should not be waiting for an afternoon or evening stash but take that morning shower.

Begin the day refreshed, relaxed and re-energized helping you have a better and prolonged period of good mental and physical health.