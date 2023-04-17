High blood pressure in youth and brain health decline in old age: Relation explained in study

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a medical condition where the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is too high.

The condition affects millions worldwide and is a leading cause of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. It's often referred to as the "silent killer", as it typically does not have any symptoms till it has reached a dangerous level.

Understanding risks of high blood pressure

It can cause a variety of complications in the body, including damage to the arteries, heart and other organs.

Over time, it can lead to development of cardiovascular diseases, like heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure can also impact brain health, increasing risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

Connection between high blood pressure and brain health

A recent study found that high blood pressure in the 30s can lead to poor brain health in the 70s. (Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels)

A recent study in the journal Hypertension found that high blood pressure in the 30s can lead to worse brain health in the 70s.

The study followed nearly 5,000 participants over several decades and found that those with higher blood pressure in their 30s had a greater risk of developing brain damage and reduced brain volume in their 70s.

It can lead to a variety of complications in the brain, including formation of blood clots, strokes and reduced blood flow to the brain. That can produce long-term cognitive impairment, including memory loss and difficulty with problem-solving and decision-making.

The study highlights the importance of monitoring blood pressure early in life and taking steps to manage the condition to prevent long-term complications.

Causes

Several factors can contribute to development of high blood pressure. These include age, family history, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and diet high in sodium and low in potassium. Stress and poor sleep habits can also contribute to development of blood pressure.

Certain medical conditions, like kidney disease and diabetes, can also increase risk of high blood pressure.

Prevention and Management

Regular exercise can help to improve cardiovascular health and lower blood pressure levels (Mikhail Nilov/ Pexels)

It can be managed through lifestyle changes and medication. The first step in managing it is to make lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and reducing stress. In certain circumstances, medication may be required to regulate blood pressure.

Having a diet low in sodium and high in potassium, calcium and magnesium can help lower blood pressure level. Reducing alcohol consumption and quitting smoking can also help manage issues related to blood pressure.

Regular exercise can help improve cardiovascular health and lower blood pressure level. Strive for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling. Stress management techniques, like deep breathing exercises and meditation, can help lower blood pressure, too.

It's important to monitor blood pressure levels regularly, especially if you have a family history of issues related to blood pressure or if have other risk factors for the condition. Early detection and management of high blood pressure can help prevent long-term damage to arteries and reduce risk of serious health problems later on.

Taking control of your health

In addition to the steps mentioned above, it is also important to work with a healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan (cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

High blood pressure is a serious medical condition that can have long-term effects on brain health.

The aforementioned study serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring blood pressure and taking steps to manage the condition. By making lifestyle changes and working with a healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan, individuals can take control of their health and reduce risk of serious health problems later.

It's important to remember that it's a silent killer and often does not have any symptoms till it has reached a dangerous level. That makes it essential to monitor blood pressure levels regularly and take action to manage the condition.

Apart from the aforementioned steps, it's also important to work with a healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan tailored to your individual needs. That may include medication, regular monitoring blood pressure and regular check-ups to ensure that the condition is being managed effectively.

By taking steps to manage the condition and working with a healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan, you can reduce risk of serious health problems later. With early detection and management, you can take control of your health and live a healthy, happy life.

