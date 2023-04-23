Hip replacement exercises: Building your way to better balance and stability

One key component of hip replacement rehabilitation is hip replacement exercises. Exercise can help build strength and flexibility in the hip joint, improve balance and stability, and reduce risk of falls and other injuries.

Hip replacement surgery is a common procedure performed to relieve pain and improve mobility in people who have damaged or worn-out hip joints. While the surgery can be a great relief for those who have been struggling with pain and limited mobility, it's also important to have a plan in place for post-operative rehabilitation.

In this article, we discuss some of the best exercises for improving balance and stability following hip replacement surgery.

What are hip replacement exercises?

These exercises help regain strength and range of motion. (Image via Pexel/Kampus Production)

Hip replacement is a surgical procedure that replaces the hip joint with an artificial one.

After surgery, you will need to exercise to regain strength and range of motion in the legs, as well as maintain balance and stability so that you can walk without pain.

Exercises for hip replacement patients should be supervised by a physical therapist or other healthcare professionals who know about the unique needs of people with artificial joints. These exercises may include:

Range-of-motion exercises

Strengthening exercises for muscles around both hips (gluteus medius)

Balance training

Safe and effective exercises after hip replacement

Here are a few:

#1 Standing hip abduction

Strengthens hip muscles (Image via Pexels/Antoni)

This exercise helps strengthen the muscles on the outside of the hips, which are important for balance and stability.

To do this workout:

Make sure the feet are shoulder-width apart, and put your hands on your hips.

Slowly lift one leg out to the side, keeping the knee straight and foot pointed forward.

Hold your leg in the air for a few seconds, and lower it down.

Repeat on the other side.

#2 Leg lift

Leg lift exercise helps strengthen the muscles in the thighs, which are important for stability and balance.

To do this workout:

Lie on your back, with the legs straight and touching at the knees.

Slowly lift one leg off the ground, keeping the knee straight and foot pointed upward.

Hold for 3-4 seconds, and slowly lower your legs.

Repeat on the other side.

#3 Heel raise

Helps maintain balance and stability (Image via Pexels/Olia)

This hip replacement exercise helps strengthen muscles in the calves, which are important for balance and stability.

To do a heel raise:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and rest your hands on a sturdy object for support.

Slowly lift up onto the balls of your feet, and lower back down.

Repeat several times.

#4 Sit-to-stand

This hip replacement exercise helps build strength in the legs and hips, improving balance and stability.

To do the sit-to-stand exercise:

Sit in a chair with the feet flat on the floor, keeping the back straight.

Slowly stand up, using the leg muscles to lift yourself up.

Hold the pose for a 3-4 seconds, and slowly come back down.

Repeat several times.

#5 Step-up

Hip replacement exercise improves range of motion. (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

This hip replacement exercise helps build strength in the legs and hips, improving balance and stability:

To do a step-up:

Stand with one foot on a step or platform.

Step up with that foot, and step back down.

Do that several times, and switch to the other leg.

It's important to consult a therapist. (Image via Pexels/Mart)

These are just a few of the many exercises that can help improve balance and stability following hip replacement surgery. With dedication and hard work, you can build your way to better balance and stability following hip replacement surgery.

With dedication and hard work, you can build your way to better balance and stability following hip replacement surgery.

