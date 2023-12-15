Holding Sneeze Takes Unexpected Turn, Man Ends Up with a Hole in the Throat

Doctors have issued a cautionary alert after a man in his thirties from Scotland incurred a 2mm hole in his throat while driving, all because he tried to stifle a sneeze.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, experienced severe pain in his throat after attempting to pinch his nose and close his mouth to prevent a sneeze while driving. Upon seeking medical attention at a nearby hospital, doctors discovered a small hole in his throat. The pressure build-up in the trachea, caused by blocking the air pathways during the stifled sneeze, led to the unexpected injury.

More About the Hole in the Throat Incident

What led to the hole in the throat? (Photo by Edward Jenner on Pexels)

While this is a very unique case and a situation like this is not that common but it is important to understand the dangers of trying to stop a sneeze, or else one might get a hole in the throat.

Dr. Rasads Misirovs, who reported the case, cautioned against stifling sneezes in such a manner. He stated:

"We suspect the trachea perforated due to a rapid build-up of pressure in the trachea while sneezing with a pinched nose and closed mouth. Everyone should be advised not to stifle sneezes by pinching the nose while keeping the mouth closed as it can result in tracheal perforation. Conservative management of tracheal tears is an option in clinically stable patients not requiring mechanical ventilation with small tracheal tears. The patients must be closely monitored as inpatients for 24 to 48 hours for any deterioration."

Since the tear was not that big there was no requirement for surgery but the patient had a history of allergies and throat infections so he was kept under observation for a few days before he was discharged as the hole in the throat started healing.

Dangers of holding in a sneeze

blocking all the air pathways while sneezing caused a hole in the throat of a man (Photo by Edward Jenner on Pexels)

1. The first and foremost damage that holding in a sneeze can cause is problems in the throat. If you are holding in your sneeze it is more likely for you to get a ruptured throat.

2. If you are old then holding onto a sneeze can also break your ribs. This is due to the high pressure created which goes back to the lungs creating an excessive force on the ribs causing them to break in old age.

3. While you hold in a sneeze, the pressure created goes onto the ears which may cause a ruptured eardrum.

4. Holding in a sneeze can damage blood vessels in your eyes or nose causing a red spot in your eyes.

The chances of dying after holding in a sneeze are low but possible. Thus, it is better not to stop the natural flow of your sneeze. Our health should be our priority and we should not interfere with its natural functions. Going contrary to this may cause unwanted injuries like a hole in the throat.