Holistic care - simple and mindful approach to healthcare and wellness

We all know that holistic care is for our good health and mental health. So why is it increasingly becoming a trend now, with many people following the holistic lifestyle? This might be due to the health benefits associated with this.

The alternative and natural forms of medicine date back thousands of years; holistic care is not new. There are many benefits such as weight loss, increased energy and becoming more productive.

What is Holistic Care?

Holistic care is a way of looking at the body as a whole. It involves treating the mind, body and spirit. Holistic medicine uses both conventional methods (like drugs) but also alternative therapies such as acupuncture or massage therapy.

Many people choose this form of health care because they believe it will be gentler on their bodies than Western medicine, which often involves surgery or drug treatments that can have unwanted side effects.

no unwanted side effects (Image via Unsplash / Chinh Le Duc)

In recent years, more and more people have begun to look for holistic care from their medical practitioners, who focus on preventing illness rather than simply treating symptoms once they've already taken hold of you.

What does a holistic health care practitioner do?

In holistic well-being, practitioners are trained to look at the whole person. They consider all aspects of your life, including your diet and lifestyle, as well as how you feel about yourself and others.

Practitioners also take into account the environment in which you live, and any stressors that may be affecting you (such as work-related issues). They also consider any emotions that might be causing physical symptoms such as headaches or stomach aches.

healthy approach for body and mind (Image via Unsplash / Katherine Hanlon)

They also look at how these things interact with each other. For example, if you're stressed out because of something going on at work but don't have time to exercise regularly due to long hours, then this could later lead to health problems caused by binge eating.

People are drawn to mind/body medicine because it combines two seemingly unrelated fields: psychology/psychiatry on one hand; biology/medicine on another hand.

How does holistic care differ from traditional medicine?

Holistic care is an approach to healthcare that focuses on the whole person - mind, body and spirit. It recognizes that our physical health is closely tied to our emotional, mental and spiritual well-being.

Practitioners believe in treating the root cause of illness rather than just symptoms. They also believe that prevention is better than cure.

practitioners find the root cause of the disease (Image via Unsplash / Toa Heftiba)

As opposed to traditional medicine, which often focuses on treating specific conditions or diseases using drugs or surgery, holistic practitioners look at all aspects of a patient's life when making decisions about their health care needs.

This includes how they live their lives (dietary habits), what stresses they might be experiencing in their daily lives (relationships with others), any illnesses they may have had in the past (history), etcetera.

What are the benefits of holistic care?

This is a way of looking at the whole person. It helps you feel more in control of your health and well-being, which can improve your quality of life.

Improves your quality of life (Image via Unsplash / Julia Caesar)

It can help with chronic pain and stress, as well as other physical or emotional issues that may affect your overall health. It also provides a safe space for you to talk about any challenges that might be affecting your mental or physical health, such as depression or anxiety disorder.

Taking care of yourself goes beyond just taking medicine and eating right

Holistic care goes beyond just taking medicine and eating right. It's about taking care of yourself in every aspect, from mental to physical.

Taking care of yourself can help you live longer, feel happier, and have more energy throughout your day. But before starting any new lifestyle its always recommended to consult a practitioner from that field.