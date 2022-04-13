Best Way You Can Create a Home Gym for Weight Training and Bodybuilding

If you're looking for the best way to create a home gym for weight training and bodybuilding, selecting the proper equipment is essential. Today, there are countless options when it comes to bodybuilding equipment. And with so many choices, the decision can be overwhelming.

When you build your home gym or personal training studio, it is smart to be selective. You probably don't have the space that big gyms and health clubs have to house every piece of equipment imaginable.

If you are going to spend money on equipment (and you should - this is an investment in yourself), make sure you choose wisely.

Best Way to Create a Home Gym

1. Training Bench

Bench press exercises work your back and strengthen your spine. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

A training bench is a platform that may be adjusted to do weight lifting activities. You should be able to modify the backrest to change its posture from flat to inclination. You may buy a variety of benches online, but search for one that is well-made and easily adjustable to set up in your home gym. At least two of these may be required by a personal training studio.

2. Barbells

Using barbells, you can perform deadlifts for body building. (Image by Victor Freitas / Pexels)

Barbells are long bars with weights at each end that are used in weightlifting exercises like squats and deadlifts. They won't even occupy much space when you are setting up your home gym. Search for barbells appropriate for your level of experience, and your goals—beginners may want lighter barbells than advanced lifters, for example—and look for high-quality materials like stainless steel.

3. Dumbbells

Dumbbells are the most important equipment in your home gym. (Image by Andres Ayrton / Pexels)

Dumbbells are similar to barbells but have a weight on each end of a short metal bar that can be adjusted by removing or adding weight plates. They’re easier to use and come with handles that make them easier to lift and lower than most barbells. The best dumbbell sets come with different sized bars that can be interchanged with various weight plates.

4. Resistance Bands

Perfect for resistance training. (Image by Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels)

Resistance bands are great for toning, flexibility, strength training, and even injury rehabilitation. They come in a variety of strengths and sizes, so you can get the resistance level you need for specific exercises.

5. Kettlebell Set

Popular equipment & worth investing. (Image by Content Pixie / Pexels)

Kettlebells are a good alternative to dumbbells because they target a slightly different muscle profile, especially the core. Although not necessarily superior, they are popular and worth purchasing while creating your home gym.

6. Pull-Up Frame and Bar

You can now work on your biceps at the comfort of your home. (Image by cottonbro / Pexels)

This is for doing chin-ups and pull-ups. Look for a squat rack with a pull-up bar up top, and you'll save on cost and space in your home gym.

7. Stationary Bicycle

For cycle enthusiasts, a stationary bicycle is your go-to equipment. (Image by Element Digital / Pexels)

Invest in a stationary bicycle that can support your weight if you're an avid cyclist. You'll love the cardio workout. Plus, it will give you a great foundation for your weight training program.

8. Treadmill

Strength training with cardio. (Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

The treadmill is a great choice for bodybuilding. It's the simplest, cheapest, and most versatile piece of cardio equipment you can get.

It is also an effective and incredibly efficient exercise machine that has been used by millions of people over time to lose weight and increase muscle size.

9. Exercise Ball

Work on your core and oblique with the exercise ball. ( Image by Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

A fitness ball can be used to create a variety of exercises, particularly core exercises. It makes techniques like chest presses, bicep curls, dead bugs, and plank knee tucks more challenging in terms of stability. To do so, add it to your gym's collection.

10. Additional Accessories

Smaller equipment items like a rollout wheel for abs, a wooden bar for upper body stretching, and bands and tubes for recovery and resistance exercises can be added to the exercise ball core workout (especially good for working the glutes).

Setting up a home gym can be daunting, and even more so when you're trying to create a space for weight training and bodybuilding.

These five tips will help you create a motivating environment at home that will allow you to focus on crushing your goals.

• Paint the walls your favorite color. It may sound silly, but by surrounding yourself with colors that make you happy, you'll be giving yourself a small sense of joy every time you walk into your home gym.

• Add a home speaker system. Listening to cheerful music while working out will help get you pumped up and ready to lift!

• Include TVs. One of the best ways to stay motivated is by watching your favorite TV show or movie while working out.

• Add photos of inspirations. Seeing images of people who inspire you — whether they're fitness influencers or friends — will help keep your energy up during workouts.

• Write your goals on a whiteboard. Knowing what you're working toward is important in any activity, but it's particularly important in weight training and bodybuilding because it's easy to become discouraged by slow progress.

Before you go ahead and invest in this gym equipment, it is important to choose a spacious place.

If you are creating a home gym, you need to pick the right location for your fitness equipment. It seems obvious, but people often make the mistake of cramming large machines against walls or doors without giving them enough space to operate smoothly.

Takeaway

If you have the space, then you have everything you need to create a home gym for weight training and bodybuilding. Lists of equipment will vary depending on who you talk to, as there are so many different types of equipment available. Ultimately, how much equipment you end up with depends on your budget and how advanced you want to be in your training.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Ready to create your home gym? Yes, sounds exciting! No; I like to go to gym 0 votes so far