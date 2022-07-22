6 Home-Based Resistance Training Exercises for Women

One of the easiest ways to start resistance training is with exercises you can do using your own body weight. You can get a great workout without any special equipment or hefty gym membership. Resistance training is a workout that uses weight, elastic bands, or your own body weight to build muscle and strength.

Here are some home-based resistance training exercises for women that can help you get started on a routine that will not only get you strong but also tone and shape your body.

Effective Resistance Training Exercises for Women

1. Squats

Squats are a must in any good resistance training routine. Once you get the hang of doing them with your own body weight, you can easily add dumbbells or a barbell for more resistance.

To do a squat:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and bend your knees and lower your hips until your thighs are parallel to the floor, keeping your back flat.

Push through your heels to return to start. That’s 1 rep.

Don’t let your heels come up off the floor or your knees cave in toward each other.

2. Deadlift (with Dumbbells)

Deadlifts are considered one of the best resistance training exercises to train the backside of your body, namely your glutes and hamstrings. As you are working from a stable base, it's easier to add weight. Deadlift also engages your shoulders, back, and core.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees bent slightly, and arms relaxed at your sides.

Bend forward at your hips and keep your back flat as you bend your knees slightly and push your butt out.

Pull a dumbbell along your shins until your torso is almost parallel to the floor.

To return to the starting position, push through your heels and keep the weight close to your shins as you did while pulling up.

3. Push-Ups

If a regular push-up off the floor is too challenging at first, try doing it with your hands on a step. The higher you hold your hands, the easier it will be. Resistance training, like push-ups, will improve your muscular strength.

To do a push-up:

Start in the push-up position with your hands on the floor shoulder-width apart.

Your shoulders should be directly above your wrists, and your legs should be straight behind you.

Engage your core and glutes to keep your body in this position.

4. Hollow Body Hold

When you do hollow-body holds, your core is working to keep your arms and legs straight. This resistance training exercise will increase your ability to do everything else.

Here's how you do hollow body hold:

Lie face up on a mat and position your legs as if you were about to do a butterfly stretch.

Straighten your arms and place them close to your ears so that they remain parallel to the floor.

Contract your abs and lift your lower back off the ground until you’re in an inverted V shape.

Lift both shoulders and your legs off the floor, keeping them straight.

Maintain the position for as long as you can while staying in the proper position.

5. Dumbbell Chopper

The wood-chop resistance training exercise is a great one to start with – just with body weight at first, then you can hold other objects, such as towels or light dumbbells.

To do dumbbell woodchop:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, your core engaged, and your hands clasped together or holding a small towel (or dumbbell once you’ve progressed) in both hands by your left leg.

Lift your arms diagonally in front of your body to the upper right of your reach.

Rotate your torso and toes toward the right as you “chop” the weight down to the left, bringing it across the front of your body and aiming for your left ankle.

Do all your reps on one side, then switch and repeat.

6. Reverse Lunge

A reverse lunge is a single-leg resistance training exercise that works the glutes, legs, and core. It’s an effective way to add strength training to your workout.

To do a reverse lunge:

Stand tall, shoulders back and belly in.

Take a big step backward with your right foot and land on the ball of your foot—keep your heel off the ground!

Place your hands on your hips so you can make sure your hips aren’t tilting to the side or forward and back as you push through the heel of your left foot to return to standing.

Takeaway

Taking advantage of these exercises is the first, essential step to increasing your strength. But don't be surprised if they aren't enough to get you where you want to be. Consult with a gym-friendly trainer, and research local gyms that emphasize a "muscle" culture. That will give you the best shot at seeing strength gain for life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far