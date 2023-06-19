Houston rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage in Texas

Big Pokey, the Houston rapper and member of the Screwed Up Click collective, has died aged 45. Big pokey collapsed on stage and died on June 18 (Sunday). The cause of Pokey’s death has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement given to Houston Fox affiliate KRIV, Pokey’s representative said that the rapper’s autopsy details are pending.

Did Pokey bear die?

Pokey's death was announced on his Instagram profile. (Photo via Instagram/sucbigpokey)

Yes, Pokey bear passed away on June 18, Sunday, shortly after collapsing on stage during a performance in Texas. The news of Pokey’s death was announced on his Instagram profile.

The statement read:

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects.

"We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter, continued the statement."

The ‘hardest pit in the litter’ is a reference to the rapper’s 1999 debut LP. Big Pokey’s death video shows how the rapper collapsed on the stage in between his performance in Texas.

Houston rapper Big Pokey dies at 45

Pokey died during his mid-performance in Texas. (Photo via Instagram/repjacksonlee)

How did big pokey die?

The rapper, whose real name was Milton Powell, was performing at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont, Texas late Saturday night. During the performance, he collapsed on stage and later died.

Video of Big Pokey shows the rapper collapsing and falling backwards in front of the crowd.

Following Pokey’s death, the Pour09 Bar & Rooftop wrote a message to the artist’s fans on Facebook. The message read:

"The Pour09 family would like to ask that you keep Pokey in your prayers at this time."

Following the rapper’s death, Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner took to Twitter and wrote:

"The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends."

American rapper and a fellow Screwed Up member, Bun B, shared a photo of Pokey on Instagram. He wrote that Pokey was one of the most naturally talented artists in the city of Houston. He added that Pokey was a low-key man who moved with respect and honor and was easy to love and hard to hate. Bun B wrote:

"I wasn't ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He'd pull up, do what he had to do, and head home."

He continued:

"One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you, Sensei. Rest in heaven."

American rapper, Bun B, shared Pokey's photo on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/bunb)

Milton Powell aka Pokey gained popularity through his freestyling on DJ Screw’s early Screw Tapes as a member of the Screwed Up Click. He had his first hit with a 6-minute-long appearance on the epic “June 27th”, in 1996.

Pokey’s latest album, Sensai, was released in 2021. The rapper also featured on the song “Southside Royalty Freestyle” with famous American rappers Lil’ Keke and Sauce Walka.

