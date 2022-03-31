How to do the 10-minute Daisy Keech ab workout with over 10 million views!

In August 2020, while working out at home was still pretty much the only option, fitness influencer Daisy Keech released a video titled HOURGLASS ABS WORKOUT / 10 MINUTES. Wait, 10 minutes?

Of course, it raised some eyebrows amongst fitness enthusiasts worldwide, but the video soon garnered millions of views.

Unlike most other quick workouts that promise to deliver significant results, this one did receive great reviews, and within weeks, people were religiously following it. Most reviews ran along the lines of how intense it was and how it left people sore the next day. Really? A 10-minute routine?

After some digging, it came to light that this wasn’t just a regular ab workout. This was a series of nine ab exercises that were to be performed for one minute each, without any breaks. Yep, 10 minutes of intense torture!

What is Daisy Keech’s Hourglass Workout routine like?

Before beginning the routine, Daisy mentions that she doesn’t enjoy oblique-specific movements, such as heel touches, as they add mass to the sides of the core. Instead, she chose to do exercises that would cinch in her waist and give her an hourglass figure. Sign me up!

The brutal routine consists of:

• Regular crunches

• Bicycle kicks

• Jackknives

• Russian twists

• Toe taps

• Bicycle crunches

• Scissor kicks

• Reverse crunches

• Butterfly kicks

I repeat, back-to-back, no breaks.

Suddenly, the 10 minutes may feel like 10 hours. But don’t worry; Daisy does mention that you can customize it however you like.

How to incorporate Daisy’s routine into your regular workout

Fitness experts advise working on your abs after training another muscle group, so it’s good to give this a shot after an upper body routine. It is otherwise pointless to work your abs alone. Warming up your body with other exercises prior to an ab routine will ensure your core muscles are already activated and there is adequate blood and oxygen flow into the muscles.

Add it to your active recovery days

At the end of your cardio sessions, you can take some time out to perform this routine. It will make for a great finish to your routine.

Do it at the end of an upper body routine

You can do a round or two of this workout once you’re done busting your arms, back, chest, etc. The core is engaged during most upper body routines and will be able to take the tension.

Perform it as a HIIT routine

If you’re a novice at training abs, it would be advisable to perform these as a circuit, with 30 minutes of exercising and 20 seconds of rest for each one. You can add more time to the work periods as you progress.

Eventually, you can build up to working for 60 seconds, but be sure to still take that minimum of 20 seconds as rest, so your abs don’t feel fatigued too early. This could hinder performance, and that waist ain’t gonna be cinched.

You can find the whole video here:

Home-made workouts are great, and they’re even better when you know they’ll deliver results. We’d like to thank Daisy Keech for introducing this banger of an ab routine to us. However, bear in mind that diet plays a big role in creating abs, so be sure to watch what your eating.

Add this workout to your next routine. You may or may not be able to move the next day, but it’s totally worth it.

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try out Daisy Keech's routine? Abs-olutely! Not for me. 0 votes so far