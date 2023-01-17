How 80% of Premature Deaths in the US Are Linked to Human-Ignited Fires

A recent study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters has revealed an alarming fact about human-ignited fires.

It was found that as much as 80% of premature deaths were linked to manmade fires, including domestic, agricultural, and wildfires caused by human negligence or accidents.

Fires release harmful pollutants into the air, including carcinogens (cancer-causing chemicals) and PM 2.5 particles. These particles cross our nasal barrier and affect the lungs, causing chronic respiratory problems and even death.

In this article, we will discuss the risks associated with pollutants produced by human-ignited fires and how to protect yourself from these pollutants.

Human-Ignited Fires & Pollution

Wildfires are often caused by human activity (Image via Unsplash/Marc Szeglat)

The article mentioned above, published by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, analyzed the impact of smoke particles in the United States.

It was found that human-ignited fires accounted for more than 67% of PM 2.5 particles in the United States. These particles may have been the reason behind poor air quality in certain cities and towns, causing respiratory illnesses and premature death. Pollution can trigger symptoms of asthma, especially in large cities and towns.

It affects younger adults and children as well. Wildfires often occur due to natural causes and cause a lot of pollution. Recent investigations into several wildfire events have indicated that these fires are often triggered by human activity. Camping, bonfires and similar activities are often the cause behind such fires.

Air Quality in Major Cities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) monitors six common air pollutants: particle pollution, ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and lead.

They measure air quality using devices installed at locations across major cities. Human-ignited fires release sulphur compounds, nitrogen oxides, lead, and soot particles into the air.

Recent data from the EPA has shown a rise in the levels of these pollutants during fires. These particles can travel hundreds of miles through the air. The air around these locations was found to contain the highest amounts of these hazardous agents.

These particles can also trigger symptoms of winter asthma. Premature deaths are often reported in and around these cities and regions. Human-ignited fires at domestic levels also contribute significantly to air pollution and premature deaths.

Health Concerns & Preventive Measures

People with asthma need extra protection from smoke pollutants (Image via Unsplash/Sahej Brar)

Premature deaths and respiratory illnesses can be prevented at both domestic levels as well as at public levels. Here're a few easy measures you can follow:

Wear an N95 mask or a KN95 mask to protect yourself from PM 2.5 particles. If you can't find these masks, get yourself a cloth-based pollution mask.

Use an air purifier at home. When looking for air purifiers, choose the ones that include a HEPA filter.

At the public level, try to raise awareness about human-ignited fires, and ensure strict regulations to prohibit them in at-risk zones. If you're experiencing respiratory issues, consult a doctor immediately.

