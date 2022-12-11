How Action Bronson Dropped 125 Pounds

Once battling severe obesity and health issues, Action Bronson, the chef-turned-rapper is doing pretty good for himself these days.

Down 127 pounds from a whopping 400, Bronson has had quite a journey to a fitter, healthier life, which has been nothing short of turbulent for the MC. Going by the moniker of Mr. Baklava, Bronson has a love for food that has followed him around from the kitchens of New York to the recording booths, in the company of Chance The Rapper and A$AP Rocky.

In this article, we will examine his incredible journey, the things he faced to get to his current shape, as well as his plans for the future.

How Did Action Bronson Drop 125 Pounds?

Food has been one of the few constants in Action Bronson's life. Bronson, a culinary student born Ariyan Arslani, found his calling in the food industry.

After breaking his leg in 2011, he was unable to work any further and chose to dedicate his time to recording mixtapes and building a career as a rapper. Even then, his love for food was telling. "Shiraz", "Jerk Chicken", and "Brunch" were some standout hits in his early days.

His love for food caught up with him, and the pounds were piling on. He says:

"There was a lot of stuff like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of dumb stuff that I had given myself."

He struggled with portion control, saying:

"If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece."

For Action Bronson, it wasn't a life-altering event that opened his eyes. Instead, it was the birth of his son in 2019.

"You always want to be around for your family," he says. "It wasn’t going to happen unless I made that decision myself, and, you know, it takes some soul-searching and some shit to really bother you. Like something that really gets under your skin to make that change. That happened to me."

For Bronson, uprooting his old routine was key. He decided to start waking up at 4:00 am, while the world slept. His breakfast was simple: two eggs, three egg whites, a piece of sprouted rye bread, and an avocado.

He would then drive 30 minutes to his gym and link up with his trainer Dave Paladino. Then, it was 45 minutes of boxing, followed by a sweat session.

"I’ve already got my work in while everyone else is snoozing," Bronson says, "putting in big gains, big protein, you know?"

His relationship with food also had to change for him to see results. He increased his protein intake, cut out sugar and junk, prioritized complex carbs, and stayed away from carbs at night. Bronson says:

"You’re playing quarterback with your own body. It’s all about decisions."

His staggering transformation has come in just a few months, and Action Bronson is hoping he can keep it up.

"I’ve only managed to do it for six months, bro. "I’m known to fall off the wagon."

Taking it step-by-step, Bronson hopes that his baby steps would lead to big-boy results.

"If you’re blessed with abs and 5 percent body fat, you’re gonna be grinding to make that happen your whole life. You just have to realize that that’s what it is. You keep your eye on the prize and don’t let yourself fall down."

Conclusion

To say we're inspired by Action Bronson's immense transformation would be an understatement.

His ability to shift from his obsession with food, not exactly the healthiest kind, over to a clean, consistent lifestyle has been impressive, to say the least. We hope everyone can take a page out of Action Bronson's book and implement some of these habits into their routines.

Poll : Do you like Action Bronson? Yes No 0 votes