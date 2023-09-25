How blood sugar and anxiety are linked to each other?

Blood sugar and anxiety are connected to each other. This connection also has an impact on the nervous system.

Anxiety from low blood sugar is not an uncommon phenomenon. That brings our attention closer to what we eat and who we are. Sugar is not only in our desserts, but in many everyday things that we consume.

Whle a regulated amount of natural sugars helps us, if not controlled, the connection between sugar and anxiety can become troublesome.

Does sugar cause anxiety? How does the link between sugar and anxiety impact you?

Sugar is one of the fuels that allows our brain and body to function. To rephrase, sugar in the form of glucose helps us to engage in various activities. However, anything in the excess is often not understood by our body. Consumption of items with sugar can create random spikes and crashes in blood sugar level.

There are obvious health hazards of excessive sugar consumption that have come in the light through research. When you don't feel well internally, there are high chances that you also experience anxiety as a consequence.

Imagine that you're eating a food item full of sugar, your body will suddenly experience a spike. However, it doesn't stop there; it goes down with a shock. This state of low sugar has been especially associated to anxiety.

It doesn't end there. The connection between sugar and anxiety also contributes to inflammation. Chronic inflammation has been associated to various types of mood and anxiety disorders.

Although there are many connections, it's tough to say if these share a causal relationship. If you have been taking sugar for anxiety, thinking that you will feel better, it might be the other way around.

Can low blood sugar cause panic attacks?

A panic attack is not only psychological but also is associated with physical symptoms.

Low blood sugar is correlated to symptoms that may mimic panic. That can lead to various symptoms such as increased heart rate, dizziness, trembling or sweating. Even though the symptoms are very similar to that of a panic attack, they're are still distinct conditions.

Panic attack generally has emotional or psychological triggers. However, low sugar or hypoglycemia is purely a physical condition. Irrespective of which condition you have experienced or are experiencing, both are a threat to your well-being. The good news is that both conditions can be treated.

If you have either of them or there's a family history of either of these conditions, it's best to be aware of how you can take precautions or engage in habits that don't let these conditions overpower your health. If you're struggling with sugar addiction, you can break the cycle.

Many people don't realise this connection - once you do everything changes for the better.

There are many ways to regulate your sugar level, and no, you don't have to stop having it completely. You can start with mindful consumption of sugar. That means you're aware of how much you are eating and how it's impacting your body.

You can keep a track and also incorporate healthier food habits. However, if you still feel like the sugar and anxiety connection are taking a toll on your body, it's advisable to seek both a general practitioner and a mental health professional.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

