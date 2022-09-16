How to Burn Side Belly Fat: 5 Exercises for Toned Abs And Sides

The midsection, especially around the belly, is a problem area for many. This area tends to accumulate a lot of fatty tissue in both men and women. People are constantly looking up for ways to burn off belly fat.

The obliques, in particular, can cause one to look a few inches bigger. They’re also termed hip dips, side belly, or love handles. While spot reduction is impossible, there are ways to train these muscles so that they’re toned and defined as you look to reduce your weight.

Best Exercises for Side Belly

Here are five best exercises to tone hip dips. It’s not possible to lose weight from just one part of the body, but while you’re shedding pounds overall, these exercises should give good shape to your midsection.

Perform them in sets of three or four, with 12-15 reps of each. On that note, let's get started:

#1 Bicycle Crunch

It's done as follows:

Lay on the floor on your back, and straighten your legs out ahead of you. Place your hands either side of your head, and point your elbows out.

Crunch your abs, and raise your upper body off the floor.

Bring your right knee in towards your abs. Simultaneously twist your upper body to meet your left elbow to your right knee.

Extend your right leg out, and bring your left knee in. Twist your upper body so that your right elbow meets your left knee.

Continue after alternating sides.

#2 Russian Twist

Here's how it's done:

Sit on the floor, and bend your legs up in front of you.

Lean back slightly keeping your back straight. Clasp your hands in front of your chest.

Twist your upper body to the right side rotating your shoulders as well, and twist to the left side.

Continue after alternating sides.

#3 Side Plank Dip

It's done as follows:

Lie on the floor on your right side. Prop yourself up onto your right elbow, and stack your feet one over the other.

Bring your hips in line with your shoulders and feet.

Drop your hips towards the floor, and crunch your abs to bring them back up to the starting position.

#4 Plank Rotation

Here's how it's done:

Get onto the floor in an elbow plank position.

Twist your body, and drop your hips to the right side. Twist and drop them to the left.

Continue after changing sides.

#5 Heel Touch

It's done as follows:

Lie on the floor on your back, and bend your knees up in front of you. Keep your arm straight down by your sides.

Crunch your right obliques, and twist your body so that your right hand touches your right heel.

Crunch to your left side, and touch your left heel.

Continue after changing sides.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your workout routine a few times a week. Remember that your belly is toned not just in the gym but in the kitchen too. So make sure you follow a healthy diet for the best results.

