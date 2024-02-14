How can positive psychology help you lead a happy life?

While there are many ways to define a happy life, there are certain tools, such as positive psychology, that can help you attain it sooner. For the longest time, psychology has focused on healing the inner mind and the problems associated with it. It won't be an understatement to say that psychology primarily has a disease-focused or problem-focused lens.

Positive psychology is a science that helps individuals lead happier and fuller lives. The goal is not just to survive, but to thrive. It has faced a fair share of criticism as being "overly optimistic" and not being rooted in reality. However, researchers across the world continue to study the science of well-being and happiness. By taking small steps with positivity, you can live a happier life.

How can positive psychology help individuals leave a better life? (Image via Pexels/ Gary Barnes)

How can you incorporate positive psychology for a happy life?

Is there anything positive that you engaged in today? (Image via Pexels/ Matheus Bartelli)

Positive psychology principles are easy and yet powerful guidelines that can help you live a life that focuses on your growth and purpose. Do you ever feel unhappy, even when you have it all? This means perhaps you have the best job, a family to be with, and perhaps even a strong support network, and yet something feels missing.

Positive principles will then help you potentially fill this gap. Here are some things that you can explore and think about:

1. Exploration of strengths

According to Martin Seligman, the pioneer of positive psychology, we all have certain character strengths. Generally, people are easily able to come up with things that are wrong with them.

However, it can be hard to identify your strengths. Recognizing your strengths does not mean engaging in toxic positivity. Rather, this recognition helps you feel more confident and comfortable about yourself.

2. Gratitude

Have you been thankful today? (Image via Unsplash/ Nathan Dumlao)

An attitude of gratitude can be a game changer. Regularly expressing gratitude can foster a sense of reverence, not just for yourself, but also for other people.

Being thankful and appreciative of things is associated with several mental and physical health benefits. You can keep a gratitude journal to monitor your thought patterns and then assess your mood after keeping it for a couple of weeks.

3. Cultivating positive relationships

Positive relationships can become a cushion for us to fall back on during difficult times. No one has perfect relationships, but they can surely help you feel more connected.

Positive psychology focuses on remaining connected with others, even if it includes just checking in with someone. Relationships are also a protective factor against loneliness and isolation.

As you may notice, positive psychology places emphasis on various ways to take care of and love yourself. When you work with a mental health professional with this expertise, they are likely to help you enhance your emotions, cultivate a sense of hope and well-being, and much more. This also shows us that seeking help is not just for fixing you, rather, it can also be one that helps you become happier!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

